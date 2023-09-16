Caleb Williams odds to win Heisman Trophy: Update after Week 2

USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and is aiming to become just the second player in history to win the award twice. With many projecting him to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, he’ll spend what is presumably his last year at USC putting his talents on full display while leading the Trojans through a tough Pac-12 slate.

Every week, we’ll keep tabs on where Williams stands in the Heisman Trophy race and look at his odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Caleb Williams Heisman Trophy odds

Odds After Week 2: +400

Odds After Week 1: +450

Preseason Odds: +450

Williams remains the Heisman Trophy favorite three games into the regular season and is fresh off leading USC to a 56-10 bludgeoning of Stanford. He was extremely efficient in the blowout win, going 19-21 through the air for 281 yards and three passing touchdowns, also tacking on a 21-yard TD on the ground for good measure. He impressively did all of this in one half, as backup Miller Moss took over in the second half with the game well in hand.

USC will have a bye this week before traveling to Arizona State on September 23.