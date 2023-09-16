Hawai’i vs. Oregon picks, best bets for Week 3 matchup

The Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors face the No. 13 Oregon Ducks in Week 3 of college football. Oregon enters as a 37.5-point home favorite. The game will kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 16.

Hawai’i (1-2, 0-0 MWC), now operating under Timmy Chang in his first full calendar year as head coach, is looking improved from the Todd Graham days. They kept it close against Vanderbilt, hung in there with Stanford, and defeated Albany in Week 3 for their first win of the season. Quarterback Brayden Schager is looking promising, though he did throw three interceptions in the Albany win. He has 10 passing touchdowns and over 900 yards under his belt already.

Oregon (2-0, 0-0 Pac-12) needed something of a miracle to stay undefeated against Texas Tech on Saturday, but we saw what they did to Portland State to start the season, and this game against Hawai’i is going to look a lot more like the latter than it will like the former. Bo Nix and the Oregon offense rank up 81 points in their season opener.

Here’s everything you need to know and a pick for the game.

SP+ Rankings

Hawai’i: 121 overall, 104 offense, 120 defense

Oregon: 14 overall, 3 offense, 44 defense

Injury update

Hawai’i

RB Landon Sims - Questionable (undisclosed)

Oregon

WR Kris Hutson - Day to day (undisclosed)

WR Josh Delgado - Day to day (undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread in 2023

Hawai’i: 2-1 ATS

Oregon: 2-0 ATS

Total in 2023

Hawai’i: Over 2-1

Oregon: Over 1-1

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Oregon -38

Total: 68

Moneyline: N/A

Weather

58 degrees, clear, 6 MPH winds NW

The Pick

Oregon -38

Hawai’i does not have anything close to the defensive power that it’s going to take to stop this Oregon team from bulldozing them. They allowed over 250 yards in the air from both Vanderbilt and Stanford. Bo Nix and his receiving group are not going to take their foot off the brakes here. Oregon will cover and will likely hold Hawai’i to two touchdowns or less.