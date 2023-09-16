Tennessee vs. Florida picks, best bets for Week 3 matchup

The No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators will open their conference with a crucial SEC East matchup at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday night at 7 p.m. ET. ESPN will handle the broadcast. Tennessee won last year’s game 38-33, but the Volunteers have not won in The Swamp since 2003.

SP+ Rankings

Tennessee: 12th overall, 4th offense, 36th defense

Florida: 36th overall, 36th offense, 42nd defense

Injury update

Tennessee

DL Elijah Simmons - Questionable (Knee)

OL Cooper Mays - Questionable (Upper body)

LB Kwauze Garland - Out for season (Undisclosed)

LB Keenan Pili - Out indefinitely (Upper body)

RB Desean Bishop - Out (Ankle)

Florida

S Ja’Markis Weston - Out (Upper body)

TE Tony Livingston - Out (Upper body)

WR Thai Chiaokhiao-Bowman - Questionable (Lower body)

WR Marcus Burke - Out (Upper body)

OL Kingsley Eguakun - Probable (Lower body)

TE Keon Zipperer - Questionable (Knee)

QB Jack Miller - Questionable (Shoulder)

WR Kahleil Jackson - Questionable (Lower body)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread in 2023

Tennessee: 1-1 ATS

Florida: 0-2 ATS

Total in 2023

Tennessee: Over 1-1

Florida: Over 0-1-1

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Tennessee -5.5

Total: 56

Moneyline: Tennessee -205, Florida +170

Opening line: Tennessee -7.5

Opening total: 57.5

Weather

Temperature will be in the mid-upper 70s at kickoff time with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the east at 5-10 MPH with a 10% chance of rain.

The Pick: Florida +5.5

Florida 21, Tennessee 17

There’s something to be said for trends and Tennessee’s 20-year drought at the Swamp speaks volumes. Even though the Gators have struggled, they will have a loud, raucous crowd on their side against Joe Milton in his first trip to Gainesville.

Florida isn’t dynamic on offense, but they rushed for over 300 yards last year and they should be able to churn up first downs and control the clock for the biggest victory under Billy Napier.