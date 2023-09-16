Tennessee vs. Florida picks, best bets for Week 3 matchup

The No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators will open their conference with a crucial SEC East matchup at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday night at 7 p.m. ET. ESPN will handle the broadcast. Tennessee won last year’s game 38-33, but the Volunteers have not won in The Swamp since 2003.
SP+ Rankings
Tennessee: 12th overall, 4th offense, 36th defense
Florida: 36th overall, 36th offense, 42nd defense
Injury update
Tennessee
DL Elijah Simmons - Questionable (Knee)
OL Cooper Mays - Questionable (Upper body)
LB Kwauze Garland - Out for season (Undisclosed)
LB Keenan Pili - Out indefinitely (Upper body)
RB Desean Bishop - Out (Ankle)
Florida
S Ja’Markis Weston - Out (Upper body)
TE Tony Livingston - Out (Upper body)
WR Thai Chiaokhiao-Bowman - Questionable (Lower body)
WR Marcus Burke - Out (Upper body)
OL Kingsley Eguakun - Probable (Lower body)
TE Keon Zipperer - Questionable (Knee)
QB Jack Miller - Questionable (Shoulder)
WR Kahleil Jackson - Questionable (Lower body)
ATS/Total
Against The Spread in 2023
Tennessee: 1-1 ATS
Florida: 0-2 ATS
Total in 2023
Tennessee: Over 1-1
Florida: Over 0-1-1
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Tennessee -5.5
Total: 56
Moneyline: Tennessee -205, Florida +170
Opening line: Tennessee -7.5
Opening total: 57.5
Weather
Temperature will be in the mid-upper 70s at kickoff time with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the east at 5-10 MPH with a 10% chance of rain.
The Pick: Florida +5.5
Florida 21, Tennessee 17
There’s something to be said for trends and Tennessee’s 20-year drought at the Swamp speaks volumes. Even though the Gators have struggled, they will have a loud, raucous crowd on their side against Joe Milton in his first trip to Gainesville.
Florida isn’t dynamic on offense, but they rushed for over 300 yards last year and they should be able to churn up first downs and control the clock for the biggest victory under Billy Napier.