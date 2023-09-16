South Carolina vs. Georgia picks, best bets for Week 3 matchup

The South Carolina Gamecocks (1-1, 0-0 SEC) face the Georgia Bulldogs (2-0, 0-0 SEC) in a Week 3 conference matchup. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 16. Georgia enters as a heavy home favorite.

The Gamecocks started their season on the wrong foot with a loss to North Carolina. Their offensive line struggled to protect quarterback Spencer Rattler, who was sacked nine times in the opener. However, he still managed to pass for over 350 yards, and had another standout performance against Furman in Week 2.

The Bulldogs, the reigning national champions, have outscored their opponents 93-10 to start off the season. However, they have only played UT Martin and Ball State. South Carolina will be their first Power 5 opponent and their first SEC opponent, which may mean that Kirby Smart’s squad will bring out the big guns. Last year, they defeated South Carolina 48-7.

Here’s everything you need to know and a pick for the game.

SP+ Rankings

Georgia: 1 overall, 9 offense, 2 defense

South Carolina: 39 overall, 24 offense, 59 defense

Injury update

Georgia

RB Daijun Edwards - Questionable (knee)

WR De’nylon Morrissette - Questionable (groin)

WR Ladd McConkey - Questionable (back)

LB EJ Lightsey - Questionable (back)

OL Austin Blaske - Questionable (knee)

DL Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins - Out (foot)

RB Branson Robinson - Out (knee)

TE Lawson Luckie - Out (ankle)

South Carolina

LB Jatius Geer - Day to day (undisclosed)

OL Markee Anderson - Day to day (undisclosed)

DB Keenan Nelson Jr - Day to day (leg)

WR Ahmarean Brown - Day to day (undisclosed)

RB Bradly Dunn - Day to day (lower body)

TE Reid Mikeska - Day to day (undisclosed)

DB David Spauling - Day to day (undisclosed)

DB Nick Emmanwori - Day to day (undisclosed)

LB Mohamed Kaba - Out for season (knee)

OL Cason Henry - Out indefinitely (undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread in 2023

Georgia: 0-1-1 ATS

South Carolina: 1-1 ATS

Total in 2023

Georgia: Over 0-2

South Carolina: Over 1-1

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Georgia -26.5

Total: 54.5

Moneyline: Georgia -5000, South Carolina +1800

Weather

79 degrees, sunny, 6 MPH winds SE

The Pick

Over 54.5

Georgia’s record against the spread is shaky so far this season, but that’s simply because they are given ridiculously high spreads. They may be able to cover here, but it’s a new challenge this week for the Bulldogs, so I’m hesitant to bet on a new starting quarterback (though that hesitation is likely misguided).

However with the way Georgia’s offense has looked, I like the over here. The Gamecocks should be able to score more points than UT Martin and Ball State. They grabbed seven last year — could we hope for a contribution of 10 this week? The Bulldogs look unstoppable, but Spencer Rattler will give them all he’s got.