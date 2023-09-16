Predicting who will win every fight for UFC Fight Night: Alexa Grasso-Valentina Shevchenko 2

UFC Fight Night moves from to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada this Saturday, September 16. The main event will be a rematch for the UFC women’s flyweight title between champion Alexa Grasso and former champion Valentina Shevchenko. The five-fight main card will be broadcast on ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET.

The preliminary card has six fights and will be on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET

UFC Fight Night 227 predictions

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso

Shevchenko, normally a massive betting favorite, is a slight -166 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook in the rematch, which shows how much respect Grasso got for her upset win at UFC 285. It wasn’t just a snap upset, Grasso controlled the action and seemingly had a response for everything Shevchenko threw at her. That being said Shevchenko has a very deep toolbox and six months to regroup and offer Grasso a different look. I think these two fighters are very closely matched and we’ll get a third fight after this one.

Prediction: Shevchenko by decision.

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Kevin Holland

Maddalena has won 15 straight fights with 13 of the fights finishing by knockout or submission. Holland is in a spot where he’s a gatekeeper in the top 10-15. He is a tough fighter who will take on anyone, but Maddalena has a chance to be special. He’s won Performance of the Night or Fight of the Night bonuses in his past four fights. This will likely be a fifth.

Prediction: Maddalena by knockout

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Terrence Mitchell

The ground game is going to take the spotlight in this match. Rosas is just a wizard with his grappling, but he got caught in his last fight and has to bounce back mentally to take advantage of a friendly matchup against Mitchell, who will go to the ground with him but can’t hang.

Prediction: Rosas Jr. by submission/stoppage

Daniel Zellhuber vs. Christos Giagos

Zellhuber has significant height (6-1) and reach (77”) advantages against the crafty, well-rounded Giagos. How well can Giagos avoid Zellhuber’s long strikes and get into an area where he can strike, wrestle and test Zellhuber’s defense? Zellhuber’s long, dynamic striking should be able to take the day.

Prediction: Zellhuber by knockout

Fernando Padilla vs. Kyle Nelson

This matchup is built for Padilla to show off his athletic skills and talented all-around game. Nelson is a solid professional that will offer a lot of questions, but it’s doubtful he’ll be able to hold up against the aggressive Padilla.

Prediction: Padilla by knockout

Lupita Godinez vs. Elise Reed

Godinez is a high-level grappler who has won nine of her past 10 fights. Reed is sitting at 3-3 over her past six fights and doesn’t seem to be a good stylistic matchup for Godinez unless the fight stays on his feet. If Godinez takes the fight to the ground, she should win handily.

Prediction: Godinez by decision

Roman Kopylov vs. Josh Fremd

Fremd is looking for a quick turnaround after a loss less than a month ago. He’s in a tough spot here because Kopylov’s skill set is so much higher. If Kopylov is on his game this should be a solid showcase performance for him.

Prediction: Kopylov by knockout

Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda

Chairez has bounced back from struggles on Dana White’s Contender Series. He took a step back and now has a second chance to move forward. Lacerda is going to bring a fight, he always does, but how long can he bring that fight is the question. Once Chairez gets him into the second half of the second round, he’s going to have a major cardio advantage.

Prediction: Chairez by decision

Tracy Cortez vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Jasudavicius is one of the more underappreciated fighters in the UFC. She doesn’t do any one thing great, but she’s got a ridiculously high ring IQ and figures out how to win. Cortez is an interesting prospect on the rise and has a win over Erin Blanchfield, the No. 2 fighter in the women’s flyweight division.

Prediction: Cortez by decision

Charlie Campbell vs. Alex Reyes

Campbell was one step away from a UFC contract, but he lost in the final minute of his fight on Dana White’s Contender Series. But he’ll get another chance on Saturday and a great opportunity to look impressive against Reyes, who hasn’t had an MMA fight in six years!

Prediction: Campbell by knockout

Josefine Knutsson vs. Marnic Mann

Mann is a late replacement and will deal with a height disadvantage in this fight. She is best in the clinch and up against the fence, but she’s facing off against an effective and smooth striker in Knuttsson.

Prediction: Knutsson by TKO