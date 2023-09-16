Fresno State vs. Arizona State: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 3

The Fresno State Bulldogs travels to Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Arizona to try to continue their reputation as a thorn in the Pac-12 when they face the Arizona State Sun Devils. FS1 will have the broadcast with the kickoff scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET

Fresno State (2-0) needed two overtimes to earn a 34-31 win over Eastern Washington, a perennial top 25 FCS program. Quarterback Mikey Keene threw for 223 yards and two touchdwons while running back Elijah Gilliam added 86 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Erik Brooks also had a strong game with eight catches, 95 yards and a score.

Arizona State (1-1) fought hard but came up short in a 27-15 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys. The Sun Devils were shut out in the second half and held to less than 300 yards on offense. They were outscored 17-0 in the second half.

Fresno State vs. Arizona State

Date: Saturday, September 16

Start time: 10:30 p.m.

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Live

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Fresno State -3

Total: 49

Moneyline: Fresno State -155, Arizona State +130