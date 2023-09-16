Colorado State vs. Colorado: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 3

The Rocky Mountain Showdown will be under the lights at Folsom Field this Saturday when the Colorado State Rams take on the No. 18 Colorado Buffaloes. Kickoff will be at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN. The in-state rivals haven’t played for the Centennial Cup since 2019, and Colorado currently has a five-game win streak taking the last game 52-31 at Invesco Field in Denver.

And with the recent back-and-forth between Rams coach Jay Norvell and the Buffs Deion Sanders, there will be plenty of eyes on Boulder Saturday night for what might be the highest-rated TV game of the weekend.

Colorado State (0-1) has had a week to stew after being run off the field by the Washington State Cougars in a 50-24 loss. Despite the loss the Rams had 320 yards passing with Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi throwing for 210 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Justus Rose-Simmons also had a nice game with five catches for 123 yards and a touchdown. However, the Rams gave up 467 passing, which doesn’t bode well for Saturday.

Colorado (2-0) got off to a slow start against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, but once the Buffaloes got rolling it was all good in a 36-14 win. Shedeur Sanders continued his early Heisman push with 393 yards passing and two touchdowns (plus a rushing score). South Florida transfer Xavier Weaver was the star in the passing game this week with 10 catches for 170 yards and a touchdown.

Colorado State vs. Colorado

Date: Saturday, September 16

Start time: 10:00 p.m.

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Colorado -24

Total: 62.5

Moneyline: Colorado -2400, CSU +1200