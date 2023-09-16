Hawai’i vs. Oregon: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 3

The Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors head back to the mainland to take on the No. 13 Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. The Week 3 non-conference matchup will be held Saturday, September 16 with a 8 p.m. ET kickoff on the Pac-12 Network.

Hawai’i (1-2) picked up its first win of the season last Saturday when they held off Albany, 31-20. Quarterback Brayden Schager was all over the place going 23-of-40 for 266 yards and four touchdowns, but he also threw three interceptions. Steven McBride had seven catches for 72 yards and two scores.

Oregon (2-0) had to work for its second victory of the season, going into Lubbock, Texas to win a 38-30 dog fight over the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The game featured six lead changes until the Ducks finally put the game on ice with a pick six from Jeffrey Bassa. Quarterback Bo Nix was once again a star going 32-of-44 for 359 yards and two touchdowns.

Hawai’i vs. Oregon

Date: Saturday, September 16

Start time: 8:00 p.m.

TV channel: Pac-12 Network

Live stream: FuboTV

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Oregon -38

Total: 68

Moneyline: OFF