New Mexico State vs. New Mexico: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 3

The New Mexico State Aggies take on the New Mexico Lobos in the Rio Grande Rivalry for the 114th time. The game will kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET from University Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Saturday, September 16 and will air on Mountain West Network.

New Mexico State (1-2, 0-1 CUSA) opened the season with a loss to UMass. They grabbed a win over Western Illinois in Week 1, but fell to Liberty in Week 2. Their offense has looked solid, averaging 35 points per game over their first three games, but their defense has struggled to contain opponents. Their run defense in particular needs work — the Aggies grabbed two interceptions in the loss to Liberty, but allowed 250 yards on the ground. Quarterback Diego Pavia led the team in rushing in Week 2 with 63 yards on the ground.

New Mexico (1-1, 0-0 MWC) fell to Texas A&M 52-10 to open their season, but bounced back with a huge win over Tennessee Tech in Week 2 in a 56-10 victory. The Lobos were led on the ground by running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who had 162 rushing yards and three touchdowns and will certainly prove to be a thorn in the side of the Aggies’ run defense this week. Quarterback Dylan Hopkins passed for four touchdowns and one interception in the win.

New Mexico State vs. New Mexico

Date: Saturday, September 16

Start time: 8:00 p.m.

TV channel: Mountain West Network (online)

Live stream: YouTube TV

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: New Mexico -2.5

Total: 52

Moneyline: New Mexico -142, New Mexico State +120