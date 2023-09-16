BYU vs. Arkansas: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 3

The BYU Cougars (2-0, 0-0 Big XII) take on the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-0, 0-0 SEC) in Week 3 of the college football season. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET from Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas on Saturday, September 16 and will air on ESPN2.

BYU held out in a defensive battle against Sam Houston to open their season. The Cougars scored just 14 points but shut out the Bearkats in Week 1. Quarterback Kedon Slovis, who made stops at USC and Pittsburgh before landing in Provo, passed for 145 yards and rushed for both touchdowns. The Cougars grabbed three interceptions in the win, including two picks from Jakob Robinson. They defeated Southern Utah 41-16 in Week 2 in a much stronger passing performance from Slovis, who threw for 348 yards and four TDs.

Arkansas is led by quarterback KJ Jefferson, who kicked things off against Western Carolina in Week 1 with 246 yards and four touchdowns (including one rushing TD) in a 56-13 win. In Week 2, the Razorbacks beat Kent State 28-6. Jefferson was more limited in the air with just 136 yards, but passed for two TDs and no interceptions. AJ Green had 82 yards on the ground in the win.

BYU vs. Arkansas

Date: Saturday, September 16

Start time: 7:30 p.m.

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Arkansas -8

Total: 47.5

Moneyline: Arkansas -310, BYU +250