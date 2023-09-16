Pittsburgh vs. West Virginia: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 3

The Pittsburgh Panthers (1-1, 0-0 ACC) face the West Virginia Mountaineers (1-1, 0-0 Big XII) in Week 3 of college football. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 16 from Mountaineer Field in Morgantown, West Virginia and will air on ABC and ESPN3.

Pittsburgh fell to Cincinnati in Week 2 after a win over Wofford in Week 1. The Panthers had 14 points in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to make up for their first-half deficit. Phil Jurkovec, who had stops at Notre Dame and Boston College before landing in Pittsburgh, threw for three touchdowns and 179 yards in the game, avoiding any turnovers, but he went just 10-for-32 in a rough passing game performance.

West Virginia grabbed their first win of the season in Week 2 with a 56-17 victory over Duquesne after falling to Penn State 38-15 in the first week of the season. Quarterbacks Nicco Marchiol and Garrett Greene each saw the field in Week 2. Greene threw four touchdowns in the win. Greene and Marchiol were competing for the starting job in the offseason, but we can expect Greene to continue to start as long as he stays healthy this season. Running back Jaheim White had 110 yards on the ground in Week 2.

Pittsburgh vs. West Virginia

Date: Saturday, September 16

Start time: 7:30 p.m.

TV channel: ABC, ESPN3

Live stream: WatchESPN

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: WVU -2.5

Total: 47.5

Moneyline: WVU -135, Pitt +114