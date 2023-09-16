Tennessee vs. Florida: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 3

The No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers will travel to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium (a.k.a. The Swamp) in Gainesville, Florida to take on the Florida Gators in an early SEC East matchup. Tennessee won last year’s game 38-33, but the Volunteers haven’t won in Gainesville since 2003. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Tennessee (2-0) looked a little flat in a 30-13 win over FCS opponent Austin Peay, but the Volunteers were well balanced on offense with Joe Milton throwing for 228 yards and a couple of scores while running backs Jaylen Wright and Jabari Smill combined for 213 yards on the ground.

Floridsa (1-1) bounced back from an opening week loss to the Utah Utes and clubbed McNeese State 49-7. Quarterback Graham Mertz was very efficent going 14-of-17 passing for 193 yards and a touchdown. But the story was the Gators running game, which put up 327 yards and five touchdowns. Montrell Johnson (119 yards, two scores), Trevor Etienne (84 yards, touchdowns) and Treyaun Webb (71 yards, two touchdowns) were the main stars in the running game.

Tennessee vs. Florida

Date: Saturday, September 16

Start time: 7:00 p.m.

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: ESPN3

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Tennessee -5.5

Total: 56

Moneyline: Tennessee -205; Florida +170