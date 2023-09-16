WKU vs. Ohio State: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 3

The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes will continue their early-season stretch by hosting the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in a Week 3 matchup at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET on Fox.

Ohio State (2-0) continued to work out the offensive kinks with a rather pedastrian 35-7 win over Youngstown State. Quarterback Kyle McCord was much more efficient, going 14-of-20 for 258 yards and three touchdowns. Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., an All-American candidate, also had a big day with seven catches for 160 yards and two touchdowns.

Western Kentucky (2-0) continued its undefeated start with a 52-22 win over Houston Baptist. Quarterback Austin Reed was near perfect, going 27-of-33 with four touchdowns in about three quarters of work. Ten different Hilltoppers caught a pass but Easton Messer was the big star with nine catches for 116 yards.

WKU vs. Ohio State

Date: Saturday, September 16

Start time: 4:00 p.m.

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Ohio State -30

Total: 65.5

Moneyline: Ohio State -8000, Western Kentucky +2500