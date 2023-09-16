Alabama vs. USF: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 3

The No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide (1-1) have a rare opportunity for an out-of-conference road game against a Group of 5 school this week when they head down to Tampa to face the USF Bulls (1-1) at Raymond James Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Nick Saban’s team is coming off a loss to Texas at home where the Tide were bullied up front and saw consistent pressure get to QB Jalen Milroe. They crushed Middle Tennessee State in Week 1 though, so it’s probably not yet time to start sounding alarm bells about Bama. Milroe has got 449 yards and five TDs through the air so far. He’s also the team’s leading rusher with 92 yards and two scores.

USF is in the first year of the Alex Golesh era and has reasons for optimism that the program is finally headed back in the right direction. They got their first win of the season last week against FAMU, a top-25 FCS program. Quarterback Byrum Brown, a redshirt freshman, has shown flashes of insane athletic ability with his arm and his legs. He leads the team with 363 yards and four TDs through the air and another 183 yards and four TDs on the ground. The defense also caused five turnovers a week ago against the Rattlers.

This is the first meeting between the two programs since 2003, a 40-17 win for the Crimson Tide.

Alabama vs. South Florida

Date: Saturday, September 16

Start time: 3:30 p.m.

TV channel: ABC, ESPN3

Live stream: ESPN App

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Alabama -33

Total: 61.5

Moneyline: Alabama -10000, USF +3000