South Carolina vs. Georgia: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 3

The South Carolina Gamecocks (1-1, 0-0 SEC) take on the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (2-0, 0-0 SEC) in Week 3 of college football. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET from Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia on Saturday, September 16 and will air on CBS.

South Carolina suffered a tough loss to North Carolina to open the season. They struggled to protect quarterback Spencer Rattler, who was sacked nine times in the 31-17 loss. Despite the pressure, Rattler went 30-for-39 for 353 yards. In Week 2, they bounced back with a 47-21 win over Furman. Rattler was close to perfect, completing 25 of 27 pass attempts and throwing for 345 yards and three TDs. Xavier Legette has been the biggest receiving weapon for the Gamecocks this year.

Georgia, the reigning national champions, have started the season perfect with easy victories over TN-Martin and Ball State. They have outscored their opponents 93-10 to start the season. Junior quarterback Carson Beck has passed for 577 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception so far. This week will mark their first in-conference matchup and their first Power 5 opponent of the season.

South Carolina vs. Georgia

Date: Saturday, September 16

Start time: 3:30 p.m.

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount+

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Georgia -26.5

Total: 54.5

Moneyline: Georgia -5000, South Carolina +1800