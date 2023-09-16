Minnesota vs. North Carolina: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 3

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-0, 1-0 B1G) face the No. 20 North Carolina Tar Heels (2-0, 0-0 ACC) in Week 3 of college football. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET from Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina on Saturday, September 16, and will air on ESPN.

Minnesota grabbed a close win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers to kick off their season, sealing the win with a walk-off field goal. The Gophers beat Eastern Michigan 25-6 in Week 2. Running back Darius Taylor grabbed 193 rushing yards in the Week 2 win after a three-yard rushing performance in Week 1. Quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis has thrown one touchdown and two interceptions so far this season.

North Carolina has had an interesting start to the season. They demolished South Carolina, 31-17, in Week 1. Drake Maye had 269 passing yards in the win with two touchdowns and two interceptions, and RB British Brooks had 103 rushing yards. Appalachian State, as they tend to do, gave the Tar Heels fits in Week 2. The Heels went to double overtime with the Mountaineers, letting out a breath of relief when they wrapped up a 40-34 win. Brooks didn’t play in the win, but RB Omarion Hampton had a whopping 234 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Minnesota vs. North Carolina

Date: Saturday, September 16

Start time: 3:30 p.m.

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: UNC -7

Total: 51

Moneyline: UNC -265, Minnesota +215