Penn State vs. Illinois: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 3

The No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions (2-0) hit the road for the first time this season to open their Big Ten schedule when they take on the Illinois Fighting Illini (1-1) from Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois. Kickoff is slated for noon ET.

Penn State is looking very much like a top-10 team and a fringe College Football Playoff contender through the opening two weeks of the season. They cruised past West Virginia with ease to open the year and made last week’s demolition of Delaware (63-7) look even easier. In previous seasons when the Nittany Lions had a good team, their quarterback was the biggest question mark. Drew Allar looks to be the guy the program needs though. He’s got 529 yards and four scores through the air already and hasn’t thrown a pick.

The Illini haven’t looked nearly as good as they did last year at this time. In 2022 this team almost claimed a spot in the Big Ten title game. Now they barely squeaked past Toledo in Week 1 and got rolled over by Kansas in Week 2. QB Luke Altmyer is the engine that drives the offense. He’s got 408 yards and three TDs through the air but has also thrown three picks. He’s the team’s leading rusher too, with 139 yards and two scores on the ground.

Penn State vs. Illinois

Date: Saturday, September 16

Start time: 12:00 p.m.

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Fox Sports App

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Penn State -14

Total: 48

Moneyline: Penn State -600 , Illinois +440