Florida State vs. Boston College: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 3

The No. 3 Florida State Seminoles (2-0) hit the road for the first true hostile environment test of the season when they head north to take on the Boston College Eagles (1-1) on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET from BC Alumni Stadium in Boston.

FSU has become a trendy pick to make the College Football Playoff after blowing out LSU in Week 1. They kept the good times rolling in Tallahassee on Saturday with a massive 66-13 win over Southern Miss. Quarterback Jordan Travis has really shined this season, throwing for six touchdowns to just one interception so far through two weeks. They’ve also created three turnovers, two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

The Eagles have looked a bit sketchy through the opening two weeks of action. In Week 1 they took a loss to Northern Illinois, out of the MAC. It didn’t get a lot better in Week 2, earning a narrow win over FCS Holy Cross. The engine that drives the team is QB Thomas Castellanos. He leads the team in passing with 339 yards and four scores but also leads the team on the ground with 136 yards and a TD. He’s got some athleticism and escapability, so he’s fun to watch. But he hasn’t seen a defense even half as good as this Seminole group yet.

Florida State vs. Boston College

Date: Saturday, September 16

Start time: 12:00 p.m.

TV channel: ABC, ESPN3

Live stream: ESPN App

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Florida State -24.5

Total: 46.5

Moneyline: Florida State -2400, Boston College +1200