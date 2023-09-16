Louisville vs. Indiana: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 3

The third week of the 2023 college football season has finally arrived and we have a fun non-conference game between two Power 5 opponents when the Louisville Cardinals (2-0) travel to Indianapolis to take on the Indiana Hoosiers (1-1) at Lucas Oil Stadium. Kickoff is set for noon ET on Saturday.

The Cards, in their first season under head coach Jeff Brohm, have looked good through two weeks, coming away with a Week 1 win over Georgia Tech and easily dispatching Murray State last Friday. As you would expect from a Brohm offense, they throw it a lot. Jack Plummer leads the way through the air with four scores and nearly 500 yards through two games. The big star though is RB Jawhar Jordan, with 231 yards and three scores on just 14 carries. That’s nearly 20 yards per clip.

Indiana comes into this game off the back of its first win of the season, over FCS Indiana State, last week. In Week 1 they lost to Ohio State, but gave the Buckeyes a fight for the better part of the game, so it’s tough to say how good or bad this team is as of now. With Tom Allen leading the way, we know it’s a defense-first group that’s limiting opponents to just 15 points per game. They gave up just seven to the Sycamores last week and held the potent Buckeyes to just 23 points. This should be a fun matchup and a massive contrast of styles.

Louisville vs. Indiana

Date: Saturday, September 16

Start time: 12:00 p.m.

TV channel: BTN

Live stream: Fox Sports App

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Louisville -10

Total: 50.5

Moneyline: Louisville -360, Indiana +285