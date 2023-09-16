Odds for UFC Fight Night: Alexa Grasso-Valentina Shevchenko 2 on Saturday, September 16

UFC Fight Night moves from the APEX to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada this Saturday, September 16. The main event will be a rematch for the UFC women’s flyweight title between champion Alexa Grasso and former champion Valentina Shevchenko. The five-fight main card will be broadcast on ESPN+.
The preliminary card, which has six fights on it, will also be on ESPN+
Grasso (16-3) joined the UFC in November 2016 getting a spot on The Ultimate Fighter: Latin American Finale card after an eight-fight stint in Invicta FC. She lost three of her first five fights at strawweight, including a decision loss to two-time strawweight champion Carla Esparza. Grasso decided to move up to flyweight and won her next four fights to earn a title shot against Shevchenko at UFC 285. Despite being a huge underdog in the fight, Grasso led on the scorecards after three rounds and won by face-crank submission in the fourth round.
Shevchenko (23-4) was arguably the number one pound-for-pound female MMA fighter in the world at the time of her loss to Grasso. She had won nine straight fights going into that bout. Shevchenko won the UFC flyweight title from Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 231 and went on to make seven consecutive title defenses. Her notable wins include former UFC bantamweight champion Julianna Pena, former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm and former UFC strawweight champion Jessica Andrade.
Main card
Valentina Shevchenko: -166
Alexa Grasso: +140
Jack Della Maddalena: -148
Kevin Holland: +124
Raul Rosas Jr.: -750
Terrence Mitchell: +525
Daniel Zellhuber: -285
Christos Giagos: +230
Fernando Padilla: -250
Kyle Nelson: +205
Preliminary card
Lupita Godinez: -440
Elise Reed: +340
Roman Kopylov: -345
Josh Fremd: +275
Edgar Chairez: -258
Daniel Lacerda: +210
Tracy Cortez: -118
Jasmine Jasudavicius: -102
Charlie Campbell: -440
Alex Reyes: +340
Josefine Knutsson: -575
Marnic Mann: +425