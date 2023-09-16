Odds for UFC Fight Night: Alexa Grasso-Valentina Shevchenko 2 on Saturday, September 16

UFC Fight Night moves from the APEX to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada this Saturday, September 16. The main event will be a rematch for the UFC women’s flyweight title between champion Alexa Grasso and former champion Valentina Shevchenko. The five-fight main card will be broadcast on ESPN+.

The preliminary card, which has six fights on it, will also be on ESPN+

Grasso (16-3) joined the UFC in November 2016 getting a spot on The Ultimate Fighter: Latin American Finale card after an eight-fight stint in Invicta FC. She lost three of her first five fights at strawweight, including a decision loss to two-time strawweight champion Carla Esparza. Grasso decided to move up to flyweight and won her next four fights to earn a title shot against Shevchenko at UFC 285. Despite being a huge underdog in the fight, Grasso led on the scorecards after three rounds and won by face-crank submission in the fourth round.

Shevchenko (23-4) was arguably the number one pound-for-pound female MMA fighter in the world at the time of her loss to Grasso. She had won nine straight fights going into that bout. Shevchenko won the UFC flyweight title from Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 231 and went on to make seven consecutive title defenses. Her notable wins include former UFC bantamweight champion Julianna Pena, former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm and former UFC strawweight champion Jessica Andrade.

Here’s a look at the full list of odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

UFC Fight Night odds

Main card

Valentina Shevchenko: -166

Alexa Grasso: +140

Jack Della Maddalena: -148

Kevin Holland: +124

Raul Rosas Jr.: -750

Terrence Mitchell: +525

Daniel Zellhuber: -285

Christos Giagos: +230

Fernando Padilla: -250

Kyle Nelson: +205

Preliminary card

Lupita Godinez: -440

Elise Reed: +340

Roman Kopylov: -345

Josh Fremd: +275

Edgar Chairez: -258

Daniel Lacerda: +210

Tracy Cortez: -118

Jasmine Jasudavicius: -102

Charlie Campbell: -440

Alex Reyes: +340

Josefine Knutsson: -575

Marnic Mann: +425