Inter Milan vs. AC Milan: Picks, predictions, how to watch Derby della Madonnina

The Derby della Madonnina gets underway this weekend as Inter Milan play host to rivals AC Milan at San Siro on Saturday. The two teams are tied at the top of the Serie A table, each with a perfect 3-0-0 with nine points after three matches. Inter do hold a slight edge thanks to the goal differential tiebreaker. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET with all the action available on Paramount+.

Here’s what you need to know for the match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Inter Milan v. AC Milan

Date: Saturday, September 16

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Livestream: Paramount+

Moneyline odds

Inter Milan: +105

Draw: +245

AC Milan: +230

Moneyline pick: Draw +245

While Inter Milan are technically the hosts of this match, both teams share the same stadium so it’ll feel like a home ground for both sides. Both Milan-based clubs are off to a flying start this season, logging three straight wins before clashing in the Milan derby.

AC Milan have been enjoying some nice production from their new signings, including USMNT star Christian Pulisic, who made the move from Chelsea this offseason. Pulisic already has two goals in three matches, finding the back of the net against Bologna and Torino in his first two outings with his new club. Ruben Loftus-Cheek, also signed from Chelsea, has added one assist while Olivier Giroud leads the team in scoring with four goals already.

Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez is off to a flying start with five goals in three matches, accounting for over half of the club’s overall eight goals so far this season. This will be the toughest test of the season so far for both sides, and AC Milan will no doubt be looking for a little redemption after losing to Inter in both legs of their Champions League semifinal tie last season.

It’s incredibly tough to pick a winner out of these two sides as they’re both formidable squads who should find themselves on the score sheet. I’m backing a draw between the two in what is sure to be an intense and hard-fought match for 90 minutes.