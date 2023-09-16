West Ham vs. Manchester City: Picks, predictions, how to watch Premier League match

League leaders Manchester City will head to London Stadium to take on fourth-place West Ham United as the EPL heads into Matchday 5. Kickoff is set for 10 a.m. ET with a broadcast available on USA.

Here’s what you need to know for the match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

West Ham v. Manchester City

Date: Saturday, September 16

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV channel: USA

Livestream: fuboTV

Moneyline odds

West Ham: +550

Draw: +360

Manchester City: -210

Moneyline pick: Manchester City -210

Manchester City are the only team left in the league with a perfect record, going 4-0-0 for 12 points through their first four matches. They’re fresh off a commanding 5-1 win over Fulham before the international break that saw Erling Haaland bag a hat trick, bringing the reigning Golden Boot winner’s season total to six goals in just four outings. City are missing a few key players with Kevin De Bruyne (hamstring), John Stones (thigh), and Jack Grealish (muscle injury) all absent last week, but that didn’t slow down the Citizens one bit.

West Ham logged a 2-1 win over EPL promotees Luton Town thanks to goals from Jarrod Bowen and Kurt Zouma, bringing them into fourth place with 10 points. They’re just two points behind Pep Guardiola’s side, and they’ll be looking to log a huge upset in hopes of leapfrogging City in the table.

It’s a tall order for David Moyes’ side as the Hammers haven’t been able to get a win over City in almost two years, going 0-1-3 against the Sky Blues since that last victory. I’ll take Man City to keep their unbeaten run going with three more points Saturday.