Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami: Picks, predictions, how to watch MLS match

Inter Miami will head on the road to take on Atlanta United on Saturday evening, with kickoff set for 5 p.m. from Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Lionel Messi did not travel with Miami, so he is not expected to play in this contest after his workload during the international break. You can catch all the action on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV as Tata Martino’s side looks to extend their MLS unbeaten run to five matches.

Here’s what you need to know for the match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Atlanta United v. Inter Miami

Date: Saturday, September 16

Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Livestream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Moneyline odds

Atlanta United: +115

Draw: +280

Inter Miami: +190

Moneyline pick: Draw +280

Even before Messi officially played his first game in a Miami jersey, there was talk of resting him during certain matches played on an artificial turf since it isn’t quite as forgiving as real grass. Fresh off a pair of friendlies with Argentina, Messi will get a match off. We’re heading down the final stretch of the season and Miami will need every single point they can grab if they want a chance at the postseason, and they absolutely can’t afford a Messi injury right now.

Miami took care of business last week without Messi and a handful of other players, notching a 3-2 win over Sporting Kansas City at home. Leonardo Campana bagged a brace in the first half to get out to a 2-1 lead at the break, while Facundo Farias iced the match with a goal in the 60th minute. Alan Pulido pulled one back for SKC in the 78th, but they were unable to find an equalizer.

Atlanta are winless in their last two, dropping a 2-1 result to Cincinnati followed by a 2-2 draw with FC Dallas. They’ll hope to get back on track with a home win over Messi’s crew in front of a packed crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but Miami might just be too much for Atlanta to overcome. Martino’s side has shown they’re a deep team and can get results even without Messi on the field, and even if he’s on limited minutes I think Miami will put in a good performance. I’m backing this one to end in a draw.