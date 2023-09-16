 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nebraska QB Jeff Sims out for Week 3 game vs. Northern Illinois

By Grace McDermott
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 09 Nebraska at Colorado Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Jeff Sims is out for the Week 3 game against the Northern Illinois Huskies. He had been listed as questionable on the Huskers’ injury report in the week leading up to the game. He sustained an ankle injury last week in the Colorado game. Sims struggled against Colorado, going 9-for-15 for 106 yards and an interception in the loss.

Heinrich Haarberg will start for the Huskers in Week 3. Sims was dressed and went through pregame warmups with the team.

Haarberg came in after Sims was injured in the Colorado game. He completed just two of six pass attempts, but one was good for a touchdown. The sophomore did not see any playing time in 2022.

Nebraska is 0-2 heading into Week 3 as they look for their first victory of the season. Northern Illinois already has a Power 5 win over Boston College under their belts.

