Nebraska QB Jeff Sims out for Week 3 game vs. Northern Illinois

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Jeff Sims is out for the Week 3 game against the Northern Illinois Huskies. He had been listed as questionable on the Huskers’ injury report in the week leading up to the game. He sustained an ankle injury last week in the Colorado game. Sims struggled against Colorado, going 9-for-15 for 106 yards and an interception in the loss.

Heinrich Haarberg will start for the Huskers in Week 3. Sims was dressed and went through pregame warmups with the team.

Heinrich Haarberg leads the team onto the field for warmups #GBR pic.twitter.com/slo6zvJKDf — 247Huskers (@247Huskers) September 16, 2023

Haarberg came in after Sims was injured in the Colorado game. He completed just two of six pass attempts, but one was good for a touchdown. The sophomore did not see any playing time in 2022.

Nebraska is 0-2 heading into Week 3 as they look for their first victory of the season. Northern Illinois already has a Power 5 win over Boston College under their belts.