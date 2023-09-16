Who advanced to second round of NASCAR playoffs following Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series wrapped up the first round of the playoffs on Saturday evening at Bristol Motor Speedway. Denny Hamlin took home the checkered flag and Kyle Larson finished second in spite of hitting the wall in the closing seconds of the race.

Who is projected to advance to the second round of the playoffs after the Bass Pro Shops Night Race?

Hamlin secured advancement with the win, although he was going to advance even if he hadn’t won the race. The big winners from Saturday’s race were Bubba Wallace and Martin Truex, Jr. Both entered the ace on the wrong side of the advancement bubble, but finished well enough to leap over Joey Logano and Kevin Harvick.

Here is a list of drivers who advanced to the second round of the playoffs. The round opens next week at Texas Motor Speedway with the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400.