NASCAR starting lineup: How Bass Pro Shops Night Race odds moved after Christopher Bell claimed Bristol pole

The NASCAR Cup Series wraps up the first round of its 2023 playoffs on Saturday night when the field gets going at Bristol Motor Speedway. The Bass Pro Shops Night Race gets going at 6:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, and Christopher Bell is once again starting at the front of the pack.

Bell claimed pole position in qualifying on Friday and it is the third straight race he has accomplished this. The previous two poles did not result in great finishes, however. He finished eighth last week in Kansas, but finished 23rd the week before at Darlington. He comes into Bristol tied with Chris Buescher in ninth place. The top 12 drivers advance and there is a developing log jam in the bottom quarter of the group. Martin Truex, Jr. leads the drivers on the outside looking in, sitting seven points back of Kevin Harvick for the final spot, 12 back of Joey Logano, and 13 back of Bell and Buescher.

Bell comes into the race with +650 odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Denny Hamlin is the race-day favorite at +400, followed by Kyle Larson at +550 and then Bell. William Byron is +750 and Brad Keselowski rounds out the top five at +850.

Below is the starting lineup for Saturday’s race along with how the odds moved from the opening of the week to post-qualifying.