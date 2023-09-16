 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR starting lineup: How Bass Pro Shops Night Race odds moved after Christopher Bell claimed Bristol pole

Christopher Bell claimed his third straight pole and looks to advance in the Cup Series playoffs.

By David Fucillo
Christopher Bell, driver of the #20 Reser’s Fine Foods Toyota, poses for photos after winning the pole award during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 15, 2023 in Bristol, Tennessee. Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series wraps up the first round of its 2023 playoffs on Saturday night when the field gets going at Bristol Motor Speedway. The Bass Pro Shops Night Race gets going at 6:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, and Christopher Bell is once again starting at the front of the pack.

Bell claimed pole position in qualifying on Friday and it is the third straight race he has accomplished this. The previous two poles did not result in great finishes, however. He finished eighth last week in Kansas, but finished 23rd the week before at Darlington. He comes into Bristol tied with Chris Buescher in ninth place. The top 12 drivers advance and there is a developing log jam in the bottom quarter of the group. Martin Truex, Jr. leads the drivers on the outside looking in, sitting seven points back of Kevin Harvick for the final spot, 12 back of Joey Logano, and 13 back of Bell and Buescher.

Bell comes into the race with +650 odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Denny Hamlin is the race-day favorite at +400, followed by Kyle Larson at +550 and then Bell. William Byron is +750 and Brad Keselowski rounds out the top five at +850.

Below is the starting lineup for Saturday’s race along with how the odds moved from the opening of the week to post-qualifying.

2023 Bass Pro Shops Night Race starting lineup + odds movement

Pos. Driver Car # Race day odds Pre-qualifying odds
1 Christopher Bell 20 +650 +800
2 Denny Hamlin 11 +400 +750
3 William Byron 24 +750 +750
4 Michael McDowell 34 +9000 +10000
5 Martin Truex Jr 19 +1100 +1400
6 Brad Keselowski 6 +850 +850
7 Ty Gibbs 54 +1800 +3500
8 Chase Elliott 9 +1100 +1000
9 Bubba Wallace 23 +3000 +2800
10 Corey LaJoie 7 +25000 +50000
11 Ryan Blaney 12 +2800 +1600
12 Tyler Reddick 45 +1800 +1600
13 Alex Bowman 48 +5500 +5500
14 Chase Briscoe 14 +9000 +10000
15 Kyle Busch 8 +1600 +1200
16 Carson Hocevar 42 +10000 +25000
17 Ryan Preece 41 +13000 +25000
18 Austin Dillon 3 +15000 +25000
19 Justin Haley 31 +25000 +25000
20 Chris Buescher 17 +1600 +1200
21 Kevin Harvick 4 +1800 +1400
22 A.J. Allmendinger 16 +9000 +15000
23 Ross Chastain 1 +2800 +1400
24 Daniel Suarez 99 +11000 +9000
25 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47 +9000 +10000
26 Aric Almirola 10 +10000 +9000
27 Ryan Newman 51 +100000 +100000
28 Joey Logano 22 +3500 +1400
29 Austin Cindric 2 +30000 +40000
30 Todd Gilliland 38 +90000 +100000
31 Erik Jones 43 +9000 +6000
32 Harrison Burton 21 +60000 +40000
33 Ty Dillon 77 +90000 +100000
34 B.J. McLeod 78 +90000 +100000
35 J.J. Yeley 15 +90000 +100000
36 Kyle Larson 5 +550 +550

