How to watch NASCAR’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race: TV schedule, live stream, start time, more for Cup Series race

The NASCAR Cup Series wraps up the first round of the 2023 playoffs on Saturday evening at Bristol Motor Speedway. The field will be racing in the Bass Pro Shops Night Race with th green flag dropping at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The race will air on USA Network and via live online stream at NBC Sports Live and through the NBC Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

Kyle Larson arrived at race weekend as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with +450 odds to win. William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell, and Brad Keselowski all followed at +850. Defending race winner Chris Buescher was +1100 ahead of qualifying.

Larson and Tyler Reddick have secured advancement in the playoffs, which will close out the round of 16 with this race. Martin Truex, Jr., Bubba Wallace, Ricky Stenhouse, Jr., and Michael McDowell are all currently on the outside looking in for advancement. Kevin Harvick leaped over Truex last week and has a seven-point lead on him heading into this race.

2023 Bass Pro Shops Night Race TV, live stream info

Date: Saturday, September 16

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Channel: USA

Live stream link: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

STARTING LINEUP