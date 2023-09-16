 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch NASCAR’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race: TV schedule, live stream, start time, more for Cup Series race

We go over how you can watch the Bass Pro Shops Night Race Cup Series race and when at Bristol Motor Speedway.

By David Fucillo
A general view of the action during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on August 17, 2019 in Bristol, Tennessee. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series wraps up the first round of the 2023 playoffs on Saturday evening at Bristol Motor Speedway. The field will be racing in the Bass Pro Shops Night Race with th green flag dropping at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The race will air on USA Network and via live online stream at NBC Sports Live and through the NBC Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

Kyle Larson arrived at race weekend as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with +450 odds to win. William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell, and Brad Keselowski all followed at +850. Defending race winner Chris Buescher was +1100 ahead of qualifying.

Larson and Tyler Reddick have secured advancement in the playoffs, which will close out the round of 16 with this race. Martin Truex, Jr., Bubba Wallace, Ricky Stenhouse, Jr., and Michael McDowell are all currently on the outside looking in for advancement. Kevin Harvick leaped over Truex last week and has a seven-point lead on him heading into this race.

2023 Bass Pro Shops Night Race TV, live stream info

Date: Saturday, September 16
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
Channel: USA
Live stream link: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

STARTING LINEUP

2023 Bass Pro Shops Night Race starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Christopher Bell 20
2 Denny Hamlin 11
3 William Byron 24
4 Michael McDowell 34
5 Martin Truex Jr 19
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Ty Gibbs 54
8 Chase Elliott 9
9 Bubba Wallace 23
10 Corey LaJoie 7
11 Ryan Blaney 12
12 Tyler Reddick 45
13 Alex Bowman 48
14 Chase Briscoe 14
15 Kyle Busch 8
16 Carson Hocevar 42
17 Ryan Preece 41
18 Austin Dillon 3
19 Justin Haley 31
20 Chris Buescher 17
21 Kevin Harvick 4
22 A.J. Allmendinger 16
23 Ross Chastain 1
24 Daniel Suarez 99
25 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
26 Aric Almirola 10
27 Ryan Newman 51
28 Joey Logano 22
29 Austin Cindric 2
30 Todd Gilliland 38
31 Erik Jones 43
32 Harrison Burton 21
33 Ty Dillon 77
34 B.J. McLeod 78
35 J.J. Yeley 15
36 Kyle Larson 5

More From DraftKings Network