Live updates for F1 qualifying at the Singapore Grand Prix

Formula One racing has arrived at the Singapore Grand Prix. The race will take place on Sunday, February 17 at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, getting underway at 8 a.m. ET on ESPN. It will be available for live stream at WatchESPN.

The day prior we have qualifying to set the starting grid. That gets going at 9 a.m. on ESPN2, but if you won’t be watching, we’ll be providing live updates here as the starting grid is settled.

Qualifying involves three sessions. Q1 is 18 minutes, Q2 is 15 minutes, and Q3 is 12 minutes, with a break between Q1 and Q2, and again between Q2 and Q3. The five slowest drivers are dropped after each of the first two sessions and then the final session sorts out pole position and the rest of the top ten.

Max Verstappen is a -215 favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook and is +135 to be the fastest qualifier. Charles Leclerc is second with +650 odds to win and +250 odds to be the fastest qualifier.

Here is the full entry list for the Singapore Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway. We’ll provide updates with each driver’s time and how the starting lineup settles.