Live updates for F1 qualifying at the Singapore Grand Prix

Formula One racing is headed to the Singapore Grand Prix. We’ll update qualifying until we’ve got the full racing grid is set at Marina Bay Street Circuit.

By David Fucillo
This photo taken on Sept. 13, 2023 shows the overall view of the Marina Bay street circuit for the upcoming F1 Singapore Grand Prix in Singapore. Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua via Getty Images

Formula One racing has arrived at the Singapore Grand Prix. The race will take place on Sunday, February 17 at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, getting underway at 8 a.m. ET on ESPN. It will be available for live stream at WatchESPN.

The day prior we have qualifying to set the starting grid. That gets going at 9 a.m. on ESPN2, but if you won’t be watching, we’ll be providing live updates here as the starting grid is settled.

Qualifying involves three sessions. Q1 is 18 minutes, Q2 is 15 minutes, and Q3 is 12 minutes, with a break between Q1 and Q2, and again between Q2 and Q3. The five slowest drivers are dropped after each of the first two sessions and then the final session sorts out pole position and the rest of the top ten.

Max Verstappen is a -215 favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook and is +135 to be the fastest qualifier. Charles Leclerc is second with +650 odds to win and +250 odds to be the fastest qualifier.

Here is the full entry list for the Singapore Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway. We’ll provide updates with each driver’s time and how the starting lineup settles.

2023 Singapore Grand Prix entry list

Pos Driver No.
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Logan Sargeant 2
3 Lando Norris 4
4 Pierre Gasly 10
5 Sergio Perez 11
6 Fernando Alonso 14
7 Charles Leclerc 16
8 Lance Stroll 18
9 Kevin Magnussen 20
10 Yuki Tsunoda 22
11 Alexander Albon 23
12 Zhou Guanyu 24
13 Nico Hulkenberg 27
14 Esteban Ocon 31
15 Liam Lawson 40
16 Lewis Hamilton 44
17 Carlos Sainz 55
18 George Russell 63
19 Valtteri Bottas 77
20 Oscar Piastri 81

