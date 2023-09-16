How to watch F1 qualifying at the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday via live stream

After taking a week off, Formula One returns this weekend with the Singapore Grand Prix. Before Sunday’s main event, the race’s starting grid will be determined Saturday.

You will need a cable log-in to stream both events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Singapore Grand Prix weekend.

Formula 1 qualifying happens in three stages to determine the race’s starting grid. The initial 18-minute stage, Q1, features all 20 drivers who can complete unlimited laps, with only their quickest lap recorded. The five slowest drivers at the end of Q1 are eliminated and start at the back of the grid.

Q2 follows a similar pattern, further narrowing down the field by eliminating the next five slowest drivers. Those remaining advance to the final 12-minute stage, Q3.

After Q3, the driver with the fastest lap earns the sought-after pole position. The remaining grid positions are set based on the best lap times across all three stages.

Max Verstappen is favored to lock in the pole position with -250 odds to be the fastest qualifier according to DraftKings Sportsbook. His teammate, Sergio Perez, is next in line at +850, then Charles Leclerc has +1200 odds to be the fastest qualifier.

Verstappen is also favored to win Sunday’s race with -450 odds to capture the top spot. He has won a record-breaking 10 straight races up to this point. Perez won last year’s Singapore GP, and he has the second-best odds behind Verstappen (+1000) to capture the victory this time around.

How to watch qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, Sept. 16

Time: 9 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list