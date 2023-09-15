The Rock returns to Smackdown, delivers People’s Elbow to Austin Theory

Well, well, well. Look who decided to show up to the show that he made famous.

The Rock made a surprise appearance on WWE Friday Night Smackdown in Denver tonight and got active, delivering a People’s Elbow to Austin Theory. The segment actually began with Pat McAfee making his return to Smackdown before being interrupted by Theory, who if you recall lost to McAfee at Wrestlemania last year. Instead of handling the up-and-coming WWE star once again, he let the “People’s Champ” handle him.

Take a look and listen to this pop.

McAfee, along with seemingly the entire sports media landscape, is in the Denver area this weekend for Saturday’s college football rivalry matchup between Colorado and Colorado State. Holding his daily podcast live from CU’s campus this afternoon, McAfee had the Rock on as a guest, immediately sparking speculation over if he’d appear at Smackdown in Denver later in the evening. Well, several hours later, we got just that as the “Brahma Bull” laid the Smackdown on that jabroni Austin Theory. Shortly afterwards, he was seen backstage hugging it out with former nemesis John Cena.

This was The Rock’s first appearance on WWE television since October of 2019, where he appeared in a segment with Becky Lynch on the first episode of Smackdown to air on Fox. In recent years, rumors have persisted over the WWE legend possibly facing his cousin Roman Reigns in the main event of a Wrestlemania. That match has yet to manifest itself, but he did tease the possibility of it happening at next year’s Wrestlemania in Philly.