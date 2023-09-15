Cubs activate ace Marcus Stroman off the injured list

The Chicago Cubs’ playoff hopes are getting a shot in the arm at an ideal time, as fiery righty Marcus Stroman has been activated off the injured list after missing nearly a month and a half with a rib issue:

Daniel Palencia has been optioned to Triple-A. #Cubs @WatchMarquee — Lance Brozdowski (@LanceBroz) September 15, 2023

The 32-year-old had been among the sturdiest pitchers in the NL in the first half, with a 12-11 record and 3.85 ERA on the season. He did start to wear down a bit in July, with a 9.11 ERA and at least four runs allowed in five of his six starts in the month — including six in three innings at home against the Reds in July 31, after which he was put on the shelf due to rib discomfort.

Still, recent struggles aside, Stroman represents a significant upgrade over some of Chicago’s rotation options in his absence. Justin Steele is a Cy Young candidate, Kyle Hendricks remains reliable as ever and Jordan Wicks has flashed real potential as a rookie; that’s only three guys, though, and converted reliever Javier Assad hasn’t been nearly as effective of late.

That lack of depth is a big reason why Chicago enters their huge weekend series against the Diamondbacks having lost two in a row and just 2.5 up on Arizona (and San Francisco, and Cincinnati) for the second NL Wild Card spot. Stroman is a proven, quality big-league starter, and that’s no small thing this time of year.