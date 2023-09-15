Complete TV schedule for Week 3 of 2023 college football season

The third week of college football is here, and while the elite games we’ve had earlier this season aren’t exactly filling the schedule, it should still be a compelling weekend on the field.

And you know these are the Saturdays when you expect nothing that all the craziness tends to break out everywhere.

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs take on a South Carolina Gamecocks team that looks to still be on the rise despite a 31-17 loss to North Carolina in Charlotte to open the season. UGA appears to have reloaded defensively, but has yet to be tested after blowout wins over Tennessee-Martin and Ball State. The Dawgs are 26.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Deion Sanders has made the No. 18 Colorado Buffaloes one of the most watched and followed teams in the country, and now “it’s personal” between him and Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell. The Rocky Mountain Showdown was already going to get plenty of attention, but the off-the-field barking has taken things to a new level. Expect plenty of fireworks in Boulder, but also expect a blowout: Colorado is now a 24-point favorite over their rival.

There is so much history between Tennessee and Florida it would be hard to fit in an encyclopedia, but for most of the last three decades it’s been one-way traffic between both SEC teams that wear orange. But Josh Heupel has made himself the most popular coach on Rocky Top in decades, while Billy Napier is struggling to find his footing in The Swamp so far. They’ll do battle during the traditional third Saturday in September in Gainesville, with the road team a rare 5.5 favorite on Friday night. Vols QB Joe Milton could have a chance to inject himself into the Heisman conversation as well.

Here is the complete schedule with TV and live stream coverage and kickoff times for Week 3 of the 2023 college football season.