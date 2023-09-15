 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Complete TV schedule for Week 3 of 2023 college football season

Here’s everything you need to watch Week 3 of college football, including TV coverage, kickoff times, and more.

By Collin Sherwin
Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joe Milton III passes the ball against the Austin Peay Governors during the first half at Neyland Stadium. Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

The third week of college football is here, and while the elite games we’ve had earlier this season aren’t exactly filling the schedule, it should still be a compelling weekend on the field.

And you know these are the Saturdays when you expect nothing that all the craziness tends to break out everywhere.

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs take on a South Carolina Gamecocks team that looks to still be on the rise despite a 31-17 loss to North Carolina in Charlotte to open the season. UGA appears to have reloaded defensively, but has yet to be tested after blowout wins over Tennessee-Martin and Ball State. The Dawgs are 26.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Deion Sanders has made the No. 18 Colorado Buffaloes one of the most watched and followed teams in the country, and now “it’s personal” between him and Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell. The Rocky Mountain Showdown was already going to get plenty of attention, but the off-the-field barking has taken things to a new level. Expect plenty of fireworks in Boulder, but also expect a blowout: Colorado is now a 24-point favorite over their rival.

There is so much history between Tennessee and Florida it would be hard to fit in an encyclopedia, but for most of the last three decades it’s been one-way traffic between both SEC teams that wear orange. But Josh Heupel has made himself the most popular coach on Rocky Top in decades, while Billy Napier is struggling to find his footing in The Swamp so far. They’ll do battle during the traditional third Saturday in September in Gainesville, with the road team a rare 5.5 favorite on Friday night. Vols QB Joe Milton could have a chance to inject himself into the Heisman conversation as well.

Here is the complete schedule with TV and live stream coverage and kickoff times for Week 3 of the 2023 college football season.

2023 College Football TV Schedule Week 3

Thursday, September 14 Bethune-Cookman at Miami (FL) 7:30pm ACCN Miami 48, BCU 7
Thursday, September 14 Navy at Memphis 7:30pm ESPN Memphis 28, Navy 24
Friday, September 15 Army at UTSA 7:00pm ESPN
Friday, September 15 Virginia at Maryland 7:00pm FS1
Friday, September 15 Utah State at Air Force 8:00pm CBSSN
Saturday, September 16 Louisville vs Indiana (Indianapolis) 12:00pm BTN
Saturday, September 16 LSU at Mississippi State 12:00pm ESPN
Saturday, September 16 CCSU at Kent State 12:00pm ESPN+
Saturday, September 16 LIU at Baylor 12:00pm ESPN+
Saturday, September 16 Florida State at Boston College 12:00pm ABC/ESPN3
Saturday, September 16 Penn State at Illinois 12:00pm FOX
Saturday, September 16 North Dakota at Boise State 12:00pm FS1
Saturday, September 16 Wake Forest at Old Dominion 12:00pm ESPN2
Saturday, September 16 Liberty at Buffalo 12:00pm CBSSN
Saturday, September 16 Kansas State at Missouri 12:00pm SECN
Saturday, September 16 Iowa State at Ohio 12:00pm ESPNU
Saturday, September 16 Georgia Southern at Wisconsin 12:00pm BTN
Saturday, September 16 Indiana State at Ball State 2:00pm ESPN+
Saturday, September 16 Norfolk State at Temple 2:00pm ESPN+
Saturday, September 16 UMass at Eastern Michigan 2:00pm ESPN+
Saturday, September 16 VMI at NC State 2:00pm The CW
Saturday, September 16 Weber State at Utah 2:00pm P12N
Saturday, September 16 Central Michigan at Notre Dame 2:30pm Peacock
Saturday, September 16 Minnesota at North Carolina 3:30pm ESPN
Saturday, September 16 San Diego State at Oregon State 3:30pm FS1
Saturday, September 16 South Carolina at Georgia 3:30pm CBS
Saturday, September 16 Oklahoma at Tulsa 3:30pm ESPN2
Saturday, September 16 Northwestern at Duke 3:30pm ACCN
Saturday, September 16 Virginia Tech at Rutgers 3:30pm BTN
Saturday, September 16 FIU at UConn 3:30pm CBSSN
Saturday, September 16 East Carolina at Appalachian State 3:30pm ESPN+
Saturday, September 16 Alabama at USF 3:30pm ABC/ESPN3
Saturday, September 16 Western Michigan at Iowa 3:30pm BTN
Saturday, September 16 Tulane at Southern Miss 4:00pm ESPNU
Saturday, September 16 ULM at Texas A&M 4:00pm SECN
Saturday, September 16 WKU at Ohio State 4:00pm FOX
Saturday, September 16 Idaho at California 4:00pm P12N
Saturday, September 16 NC Central at UCLA 5:00pm P12N
Saturday, September 16 Northern Colorado at Washington State 5:00pm P12N
Saturday, September 16 Washington at Michigan State 5:00pm Peacock
Saturday, September 16 Georgia State at Charlotte 6:00pm ESPN+
Saturday, September 16 Villanova at UCF 6:30pm ESPN+
Saturday, September 16 San Jose State at Toledo 7:00pm ESPN+
Saturday, September 16 South Alabama at Oklahoma State 7:00pm ESPN+
Saturday, September 16 James Madison at Troy 7:00pm NFLN
Saturday, September 16 Prairie View A&M at SMU 7:00pm ESPN+
Saturday, September 16 Vanderbilt at UNLV 7:00pm CBSSN
Saturday, September 16 Texas Southern at Rice 7:00pm ESPN+
Saturday, September 16 Tennessee at Florida 7:00pm ESPN
Saturday, September 16 Tarleton State at Texas Tech 7:00pm ESPN+
Saturday, September 16 Stony Brook at Arkansas State 7:00pm ESPN+
Saturday, September 16 NIU at Nebraska 7:00pm FS1
Saturday, September 16 Samford at Auburn 7:00pm SECN+/ESPN+
Saturday, September 16 North Texas at Louisiana Tech 7:00pm ESPN+
Saturday, September 16 Murray State at Middle Tennessee 7:00pm ESPN+
Saturday, September 16 Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati 7:00pm ESPN+
Saturday, September 16 Louisiana at UAB 7:00pm ESPN+
Saturday, September 16 Duquesne at Coastal Carolina 7:00pm ESPN+
Saturday, September 16 Syracuse at Purdue 7:30pm NBC/Peacock
Saturday, September 16 Pitt at West Virginia 7:30pm ABC/ESPN3
Saturday, September 16 BYU at Arkansas 7:30pm ESPN2
Saturday, September 16 Akron at Kentucky 7:30pm ESPNU
Saturday, September 16 Bowling Green at Michigan 7:30pm BTN
Saturday, September 16 Georgia Tech at Ole Miss 7:30pm SECN
Saturday, September 16 Florida Atlantic at Clemson 8:00pm ACCN
Saturday, September 16 New Mexico State at New Mexico 8:00pm MWN
Saturday, September 16 Wyoming at Texas 8:00pm LHN
Saturday, September 16 Sacramento State at Stanford 8:00pm P12N
Saturday, September 16 TCU at Houston 8:00pm FOX
Saturday, September 16 Hawaii at Oregon 8:00pm P12N
Saturday, September 16 Jackson State at Texas State 8:30pm ESPN+
Saturday, September 16 Colorado State at Colorado 10:00pm ESPN
Saturday, September 16 Fresno State at Arizona State 10:30pm FS1
Saturday, September 16 Kansas at Nevada 10:30pm CBSSN
Saturday, September 16 UTEP at Arizona 11:00pm P12N

