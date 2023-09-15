Complete TV schedule for Week 3 of 2023 college football season

The third week of college football is here, and while the elite games we’ve had earlier this season aren’t exactly filling the schedule, it should still be a compelling weekend on the field.
And you know these are the Saturdays when you expect nothing that all the craziness tends to break out everywhere.
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs take on a South Carolina Gamecocks team that looks to still be on the rise despite a 31-17 loss to North Carolina in Charlotte to open the season. UGA appears to have reloaded defensively, but has yet to be tested after blowout wins over Tennessee-Martin and Ball State. The Dawgs are 26.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Deion Sanders has made the No. 18 Colorado Buffaloes one of the most watched and followed teams in the country, and now “it’s personal” between him and Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell. The Rocky Mountain Showdown was already going to get plenty of attention, but the off-the-field barking has taken things to a new level. Expect plenty of fireworks in Boulder, but also expect a blowout: Colorado is now a 24-point favorite over their rival.
There is so much history between Tennessee and Florida it would be hard to fit in an encyclopedia, but for most of the last three decades it’s been one-way traffic between both SEC teams that wear orange. But Josh Heupel has made himself the most popular coach on Rocky Top in decades, while Billy Napier is struggling to find his footing in The Swamp so far. They’ll do battle during the traditional third Saturday in September in Gainesville, with the road team a rare 5.5 favorite on Friday night. Vols QB Joe Milton could have a chance to inject himself into the Heisman conversation as well.
Here is the complete schedule with TV and live stream coverage and kickoff times for Week 3 of the 2023 college football season.
2023 College Football TV Schedule Week 3
|Date
|Game
|Time
|TV
|Score
|Thursday, September 14
|Bethune-Cookman at Miami (FL)
|7:30pm
|ACCN
|Miami 48, BCU 7
|Thursday, September 14
|Navy at Memphis
|7:30pm
|ESPN
|Memphis 28, Navy 24
|Friday, September 15
|Army at UTSA
|7:00pm
|ESPN
|Friday, September 15
|Virginia at Maryland
|7:00pm
|FS1
|Friday, September 15
|Utah State at Air Force
|8:00pm
|CBSSN
|Saturday, September 16
|Louisville vs Indiana (Indianapolis)
|12:00pm
|BTN
|Saturday, September 16
|LSU at Mississippi State
|12:00pm
|ESPN
|Saturday, September 16
|CCSU at Kent State
|12:00pm
|ESPN+
|Saturday, September 16
|LIU at Baylor
|12:00pm
|ESPN+
|Saturday, September 16
|Florida State at Boston College
|12:00pm
|ABC/ESPN3
|Saturday, September 16
|Penn State at Illinois
|12:00pm
|FOX
|Saturday, September 16
|North Dakota at Boise State
|12:00pm
|FS1
|Saturday, September 16
|Wake Forest at Old Dominion
|12:00pm
|ESPN2
|Saturday, September 16
|Liberty at Buffalo
|12:00pm
|CBSSN
|Saturday, September 16
|Kansas State at Missouri
|12:00pm
|SECN
|Saturday, September 16
|Iowa State at Ohio
|12:00pm
|ESPNU
|Saturday, September 16
|Georgia Southern at Wisconsin
|12:00pm
|BTN
|Saturday, September 16
|Indiana State at Ball State
|2:00pm
|ESPN+
|Saturday, September 16
|Norfolk State at Temple
|2:00pm
|ESPN+
|Saturday, September 16
|UMass at Eastern Michigan
|2:00pm
|ESPN+
|Saturday, September 16
|VMI at NC State
|2:00pm
|The CW
|Saturday, September 16
|Weber State at Utah
|2:00pm
|P12N
|Saturday, September 16
|Central Michigan at Notre Dame
|2:30pm
|Peacock
|Saturday, September 16
|Minnesota at North Carolina
|3:30pm
|ESPN
|Saturday, September 16
|San Diego State at Oregon State
|3:30pm
|FS1
|Saturday, September 16
|South Carolina at Georgia
|3:30pm
|CBS
|Saturday, September 16
|Oklahoma at Tulsa
|3:30pm
|ESPN2
|Saturday, September 16
|Northwestern at Duke
|3:30pm
|ACCN
|Saturday, September 16
|Virginia Tech at Rutgers
|3:30pm
|BTN
|Saturday, September 16
|FIU at UConn
|3:30pm
|CBSSN
|Saturday, September 16
|East Carolina at Appalachian State
|3:30pm
|ESPN+
|Saturday, September 16
|Alabama at USF
|3:30pm
|ABC/ESPN3
|Saturday, September 16
|Western Michigan at Iowa
|3:30pm
|BTN
|Saturday, September 16
|Tulane at Southern Miss
|4:00pm
|ESPNU
|Saturday, September 16
|ULM at Texas A&M
|4:00pm
|SECN
|Saturday, September 16
|WKU at Ohio State
|4:00pm
|FOX
|Saturday, September 16
|Idaho at California
|4:00pm
|P12N
|Saturday, September 16
|NC Central at UCLA
|5:00pm
|P12N
|Saturday, September 16
|Northern Colorado at Washington State
|5:00pm
|P12N
|Saturday, September 16
|Washington at Michigan State
|5:00pm
|Peacock
|Saturday, September 16
|Georgia State at Charlotte
|6:00pm
|ESPN+
|Saturday, September 16
|Villanova at UCF
|6:30pm
|ESPN+
|Saturday, September 16
|San Jose State at Toledo
|7:00pm
|ESPN+
|Saturday, September 16
|South Alabama at Oklahoma State
|7:00pm
|ESPN+
|Saturday, September 16
|James Madison at Troy
|7:00pm
|NFLN
|Saturday, September 16
|Prairie View A&M at SMU
|7:00pm
|ESPN+
|Saturday, September 16
|Vanderbilt at UNLV
|7:00pm
|CBSSN
|Saturday, September 16
|Texas Southern at Rice
|7:00pm
|ESPN+
|Saturday, September 16
|Tennessee at Florida
|7:00pm
|ESPN
|Saturday, September 16
|Tarleton State at Texas Tech
|7:00pm
|ESPN+
|Saturday, September 16
|Stony Brook at Arkansas State
|7:00pm
|ESPN+
|Saturday, September 16
|NIU at Nebraska
|7:00pm
|FS1
|Saturday, September 16
|Samford at Auburn
|7:00pm
|SECN+/ESPN+
|Saturday, September 16
|North Texas at Louisiana Tech
|7:00pm
|ESPN+
|Saturday, September 16
|Murray State at Middle Tennessee
|7:00pm
|ESPN+
|Saturday, September 16
|Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati
|7:00pm
|ESPN+
|Saturday, September 16
|Louisiana at UAB
|7:00pm
|ESPN+
|Saturday, September 16
|Duquesne at Coastal Carolina
|7:00pm
|ESPN+
|Saturday, September 16
|Syracuse at Purdue
|7:30pm
|NBC/Peacock
|Saturday, September 16
|Pitt at West Virginia
|7:30pm
|ABC/ESPN3
|Saturday, September 16
|BYU at Arkansas
|7:30pm
|ESPN2
|Saturday, September 16
|Akron at Kentucky
|7:30pm
|ESPNU
|Saturday, September 16
|Bowling Green at Michigan
|7:30pm
|BTN
|Saturday, September 16
|Georgia Tech at Ole Miss
|7:30pm
|SECN
|Saturday, September 16
|Florida Atlantic at Clemson
|8:00pm
|ACCN
|Saturday, September 16
|New Mexico State at New Mexico
|8:00pm
|MWN
|Saturday, September 16
|Wyoming at Texas
|8:00pm
|LHN
|Saturday, September 16
|Sacramento State at Stanford
|8:00pm
|P12N
|Saturday, September 16
|TCU at Houston
|8:00pm
|FOX
|Saturday, September 16
|Hawaii at Oregon
|8:00pm
|P12N
|Saturday, September 16
|Jackson State at Texas State
|8:30pm
|ESPN+
|Saturday, September 16
|Colorado State at Colorado
|10:00pm
|ESPN
|Saturday, September 16
|Fresno State at Arizona State
|10:30pm
|FS1
|Saturday, September 16
|Kansas at Nevada
|10:30pm
|CBSSN
|Saturday, September 16
|UTEP at Arizona
|11:00pm
|P12N