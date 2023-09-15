How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream for September 15 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens tonight with a new episode airing live from Ball Arena in Denver, CO.

Smackdown has set up shop in the Rocky Mountains this evening as the company sits just over three weeks away from the Fastlane pay-per-view. Three matches have been announced for tonight’s show, as well as another edition of the Grayson Waller Effect.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, September 15

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Network: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live or Fox Now App

What to watch for on Friday Night Smackdown

As just mentioned, tonight’s show will feature another edition of the Grayson Waller Effect where John Cena will be the special guest. We last saw Cena as Payback a few weeks ago, where he served as the special guest referee for the matchup between LA Knight and the Miz. This will surely be brought up as Waller, along with new tag team partner Austin Theory, has also feuded with Knight in recent weeks.

And speaking of Knight/Miz, they will have a rematch from their bout at Payback tonight. Miz has blamed Cena for his loss at the pay-per-view a few weeks back, to which Knight has responded by stating that the “A-List” star is just making excuses for losing. We’ll see who comes out victorious in this matchup and if this feud will be put to bed once and for all.

AJ Styles finds himself fighting multiple fronts, feuding with both the Bloodline and the Judgement Day at the same time. Last week, Styles once again got into a confrontation with Jimmy Uso backstage and he later admonished his OC teammates for not being there to have his back. Later that night, he successfully defeated Uso in the main event, even with Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa on the outside. However, the “Phenomenal One” was jumped by the Judgement Day on the outside and was thrown back into the ring, where Sikoa put him down with a Samoan Spike. Tonight, Styles will go one-on-one with Finn Balor.

As for the Bloodline, Jimmy Uso officially declared last week that he was back in the group, even though we have yet to get official confirmation from Roman Reigns. With him trying to prove himself as an individual like his brother Jey is doing on Raw, we’ll be sure to see plenty of Jimmy tonight.

Also on the show, a rivalry will be renewed as Asuka goes one-on-one with Bayley.