UTSA quarterback Frank Harris: Status vs. Army on Friday night

UTSA Roadrunners quarterback Frank Harris is dealing with turf toe and is considered a game-time decision for tonight’s home matchup against the Army Black Knights. The game will kick off from the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Harris has been dealing with injuries since the end of his Conference USA MVP season a year ago and came close to not returning at all for the 2023 campaign. He revealed during fall camp that he nearly retired from football altogether due to four surgeries on his left knee this past spring. As a result, the veteran quarterback hasn’t been all that crisp through the first two games of UTSA’s season.

The super-senior threw three interceptions in their 17-14 loss to Houston in Week 1, and just one touchdown in last week’s 20-13 victory over rival Texas State. Harris suffered the toe injury in the second quarter, but managed to play through the second half.

The line for this game opened with UTSA -9.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook, and briefly got up to 10.5. It’s now down to -7.5 just four hours before kickoff.