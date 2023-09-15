What this weekend means for magic numbers, Wild Card races ahead of 2023 MLB playoffs

Hard as it is to believe, there are now just three weekends left in the 2023 MLB season. Some division races have been put to bed — either officially or unofficially — but there is still a lot to sort out as the playoff picture in both leagues starts to come into focus. With several huge series on tap over the next couple of days, here’s a primer of what’s at stake this weekend around the Majors.

AL East

Weekend series

Rays vs. Orioles

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays

Yankees vs. Pirates

What it means

All eyes will be on Camden Yards, as the Rays and Orioles continue to duke it out for control of this division. The Rays’ win in the series opener on Thursday sliced Baltimore’s lead to just one game (two in the loss column). If the O’s are able to take at least two of four this weekend, that’ll go a long way toward their first AL East title since 2014; if Tampa notches a series win, though, all bets are off over the final two weeks.

Stakes are also high north of the border: After firing chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom on Thursday and with seven games to make up over the next two-plus weeks, Boston likely has its sights set on next season. The Jays, however, need to pull out of their Wild Card nosedive, as a four-game sweep at home at the hands of the Rangers has dropped them 2.5 games behind Texas (and 1.5 games behind Seattle) in the standings.

AL Central

Weekend series schedule

Twins vs. White Sox

Royals vs. Astros

Guardians vs. Rangers

What it means

Minnesota hasn’t made it easy on themselves, but after a win in their series finale against the White Sox on Thursday the Twins are now a full eight up on Cleveland for the division lead. The Central is all but decided at this point — Minnesota’s magic number now sits at eight — and with the Guardians well out of Wild Card contention, the rest of these teams can only hope to play spoiler over the next couple weeks. Cleveland and Kansas City will both have a chance to shape the AL West race this weekend.

AL West

Weekend series schedule

Astros vs. Royals

Rangers vs. Guardians

Mariners vs. Dodgers

What it means

Here we go. Houston had an oddly tough time with the A’s this week, and now they’ll hope to avoid stubbing their toe against the AL’s other doormat this weekend. The Astros still lead this division at 83-64, a half-game up on Texas and 1.5 up on Seattle, but they haven’t quite fired the boosters the way many predicted after their aggressive trade deadline. Six remaining games against the Royals should help, but series against the O’s, Mariners and D-backs also loom.

The Rangers seemed to be taking on water amid 12 losses in a 16-game stretch (not to mention a season-ending injury to Max Scherzer). But Texas picked itself up off the deck this week, taking four straight from the Blue Jays in Toronto to move back into the second Wild Card spot at 82-64. The Rangers will finish up this road trip with three games in Cleveland this weekend, before heading home for three against the Red Sox. After that, though, comes the stretch that will define their season (and likely this division): seven games against the Mariners, three in Texas from Sept. 22-24 and then four in Seattle over the final weekend of the regular season.

Seattle, meanwhile, is in a precarious position. They took care of business with a series win over the Angels, but they now face by far the toughest closing schedule of any of these three teams: not only do they have those seven remaining games against Texas, but they also have a series with the Dodgers this weekend and another matchup with the Astros. The Mariners have begun to wobble a bit of late, with a 5-8 record so far in September.

NL East

Weekend series schedule

Braves vs. Marlins

Phillies vs. Cardinals

What it means

The Braves slammed the door in emphatic fashion this week, taking three of four from the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park to officially clinch the East — and move 7.5 up on the Dodgers in the race for the top seed in the NL playoffs. Atlanta has easily the best record and run differential in baseball, and now it’s just a matter of staying healthy and getting their rotation in order for October.

The Phillies and Marlins, meanwhile, still have work to do. Philly has cooled off a bit recently, 4-6 in their last 10 games and a series of close calls against Atlanta and Miami in their last two series. They still have 1.5-game lead over the Cubs for the top NL Wild Card spot — and home-field advantage in the opening round of the playoffs — but the gap between Philly and everybody else has narrowed of late. The good news? The schedule is awfully friendly: The Phillies travel to St. Louis to take on the Cardinals this weekend and will play their last 10 games of the year against the Mets and Pirates.

Miami currently brings up the rear of the impossibly tight NL Wild Card logjam, in which four teams — the Giants, Reds, D-backs and Marlins — are all somehow separated by just a half-game in the standings. The Marlins will have the toughest assignment of that group this weekend, as they welcome Atlanta to loanDepot Park, although they too still have two series with the Mets and one with the Pirates remaining. Miami’s offense is a huge concern, as they’re averaging just two runs a game over their last seven.

NL Central

Weekend series schedule

Brewers vs. Nationals

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks

What it means

With a 4.5-game lead and a matchup with the tanktastic Nationals coming up, Milwaukee could more or less put this division to bed by the end of the weekend. The Brewers just took three of four from Miami, and the schedule sets up pretty nicely from here — with series against Washington, St. Louis (twice) and Miami before finishing the regular season with three against the Cubs at American Family Field.

The Cubs still have a pulse in the division race — Milwaukee’s magic number is still 12 — but at this point their primary focus is holding on to a Wild Card spot. Chicago holds the second spot by 2.5 games over the Giants and D-backs, but they’re also just 2-5 over their last seven games, most recently dropping two of three to the moribund Rockies at Coors Field. Their next series is a huge one, with three games on tap in Arizona — who could catch the Cubs in the standings with a sweep. (The Snakes just took three of four from Chicago at Wrigley Field last week.)

NL West

Weekend series schedule

Dodgers vs. Mariners

Giants vs. Rockies

D-backs vs. Cubs

What it means

There’s not much left for the Dodgers to accomplish this regular season, beyond trying to answer as many questions about their beleaguered starting rotation as possible before October rolls around. L.A. is more or less locked into the second seed in the NL playoffs, with a commanding lead in the West but nowhere near the Braves. The Dodgers’ magic number is four, meaning they can clinch the division as soon as Saturday — provided the Cubs give them some help against the D-backs.

Arizona’s next two series could define its season, as they host Chicago and San Francisco for six games starting Friday — the two teams directly above them in the Wild Card standings. As things stand now, the D-backs are on the outside looking in, half a game back of the Giants for the third and final spot after losing their last three to the Mets at Citi Field. They still very much control their own destiny though, and with a quick road trip against the Yankees and White Sox on the horizon, their record could look a lot different in about a week’s time.

The Giants won’t play another non-NL West opponent for the remainder of the year: San Francisco is in Colorado this weekend, then Arizona, then L.A., before heading home to wrap up the regular season with home series against the Padres and Dodgers. They’ve managed to pull out of their second-half tailspin with wins in their last two series — and their offense is finally showing signs of life once again — but if they’re to hold on to the slimmest of Wild Card leads they’ll need their makeshift pitching staff to come together behind Logan Webb and Alex Cobb.