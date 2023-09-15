Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Saturday, September 16

With less than three weeks left in the fantasy baseball season, every streaming decision counts — one misstep could tank your ratios and send you tumbling down the standings. Which is where our daily starting pitcher rankings come in, with a full breakdown of each slate and recommendations on who to start, who to sit and who to snag off the waiver wire. The schedule on Saturday, September 16 is equal parts promising and perilous, with big names to maybe stay away from and under-the-radar options who could come through in a big way.

Starting pitcher rankings for Saturday, September 16

Pitchers to stream

Ranger Suarez, Philadelphia Phillies — Suarez was locked in last weekend against the Marlins, striking out 10 while holding Miami scoreless through six innings (he’d eventually be charged with three runs in the seventh, forcing him to settle for a no-decision and souring his final line). The lefty has allowed three or fewer runs in each of his last five starts, and he has a sneaky excellent matchup on Saturday against a Cardinals team that’s packed it in for the season and has the sixth-lowest OPS against southpaws since the start of September.

Tylor Megill, New York Mets — Megill has quietly allowed just four runs combined across his last three starts, a span of 16.1 innings — including five shutout frames last weekend against the Twins in Minnesota. The Reds have been extremely boom-or-bust at the plate in the second half, with the third-highest K rate in the league against righty pitching since August 1. The floor here is a bit lower than you’d like given the inconsistency of Megill’s secondary stuff, but there’s big strikeout upside as well.

Sawyer Gipson-Long, Detroit Tigers — Gipson-Long was solid in his MLB debut last week, limiting the White Sox to two runs while striking out five over five innings and earning his first career victory. The sixth-round pick has never been regarded as much of a prospect, but he did post a 11.4 K/9 across two levels of the Minors this year, and if you squint you can see a bit of Logan Webb in his game: great changeup, sinker-heavy approach. The Angels are hitting .221/.288/.370 as a team since the start of the month, creating a very cushy matchup for Gipson-Long in his second turn through the rotation.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Saturday, September 16.