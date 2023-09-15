Picks, predictions for Dodgers vs. Mariners on Friday, September 15

The Los Angeles Dodgers (88-57) and Seattle Mariners (81-65) will begin a three-game weekend series tonight. First pitch for this crucial interleague matchup is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. Rookie Bobby Miller (9-3, 3.98 ERA) will get the start for the Dodgers and go up against M’s ace George Kirby (10-9, 3.48).

Los Angeles’ magic number to win the NL West is at four and they would need some help to officially clinch the division this weekend. The team dropped two of three games to San Diego earlier in the week, last falling in a 6-1 loss on Wednesday.

Seattle was able to shake off last weekend’s series loss against Tampa Bay by taking two of three off the Angels earlier in the week. The Mariners blanked the Halos in an 8-0 shutout victory on Tuesday before staving them off in a 3-2 victory in the series finale on Wednesday. Seattle is in the thick of two different playoff races in the American League. The M’s currently sit 1.5 games behind Houston for the top spot in the AL West and are 1.5 games ahead of Toronto for the third and final AL Wild Card spot.

This game is a virtual pick ‘em on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Los Angeles listed at -115 and Seattle listed at -105. The run total is set at 7.5.

Dodgers-Mariners picks: Friday, September 15

Injury report

Dodgers

Day-To-Day: RP Ryan Yarbrough (paternity)

Out: SP Walker Buehler (elbow), SP Julio Urias (administrative leave), RP Gus Varland (knee), RP Daniel Hudson (knee), SS Gavin Lux (knee), SP Michael Grove (lat), OF Jake Marisnick (hamstring), RP Yency Almonte (knee)

Mariners

Day-To-Day: OF Jarred Kelenic (foot)

Out: SP Marco Gonzales (elbow), RP Penn Murfee (elbow), C Tom Murphy (thumb)

Starting pitchers

Bobby Miller vs. George Kirby

Miller has been up and down over his last few outings and last Saturday’s start against the Nationals was a down, with the team eventually falling 7-6 in extra innings. He lasted seven full innings and while he racked up eight strikeouts, he was also tagged with five earned runs off six hits and two walks. The rookie has been vulnerable when batters put the ball into play on early counts. Opponents are .375 when swinging on 0-0, .306 on 0-1, .350 on 1-0, and .462 on 2-0.

Kirby is seeking his first win since August 5 as the team has lost in four of his last five outings. He wasn’t on point against the Rays last Friday, being hit for four earned runs off five hits and two walks in 6.1 innings of action. He will fortunately be at home this evening, where he is 6-3 with a 2.87 ERA and an opponent batting average of .214 this season.

Over/Under pick

The total is low at 7.5 tonight, as this is a matchup of two starters that can stonewall opponents for a good 6-7 innings. I will lean towards the under here as this should be a tight contest between two teams ramping things up for the postseason in a few weeks.

Pick: Under 7.5

Moneyline pick

When it comes to this matchup of two young pitchers, I have to give the edge to the one with more experience in Kirby. As just mentioned, he has been comfortable at home this season and I believe that he can provide cover long enough for the offense to establish a small lead and maintain it throughout the evening.

Pick: Mariners -105