Picks, predictions for Reds vs. Mets on Friday, September 15

The Cincinnati Reds (76-72) and the New York Mets (68-78) will play the first game of their three-game weekend series on Friday, September 15. First pitch from Citi Field in Queens, New York is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. Cincinnati will start Hunter Greene (4-6, 4.43 ERA), while New York counters with David Peterson (3-8, 5.34 ERA).

The Mets are the -115 favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Reds are the narrow -105 underdogs, with the run total set at 7.5.

Reds-Mets picks: Friday, September 15

Injury report

Reds

Out: SP Graham Ashcraft (toe), RP Tejay Antone (elbow), C Curt Casali (foot), SS Matt McLain (oblique), 2B Kevin Newman (oblique), CF Stuart Fairchild (Covid)

Mets

Day-to-day: 2B Ronny Mauricio (illness), 3B Brett Baty (groin)

Out: RP Sean Reid-Foley (lat), RF Starling Marte (groin), SS Luis Guillorme (calf)

Starting pitchers

Hunter Greene vs. David Peterson

Greene will start his 19th game of the season. He has struggled with injuries this season but is healthy heading into this appearance. Greene pitched six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals. He allowed one run (unearned) on just one hit while walking six and striking out nine.

Peterson will take the mound for the 25th time this season, making his 19th start. He has not pitched well recently and hasn’t picked up a win since July 27. In his last outing, Peterson pitched six innings against the Minnesota Twins and allowed three earned runs on eight hits. He struck out eight and walked one.

Over/Under pick

Cincinnati has scored four runs in eight of their last 10 games. New York is riding a three-game win streak and tallied at least seven runs in each one. Despite Greene’s solid outing against the Cardinals his last time out, he is known for giving up runs if he isn’t perfect. The pitching matchup has me leaning toward the over.

Pick: Over 7.5

Moneyline pick

The Reds and Mets are both 3-1 in their last four. The momentum is sticking with New York on their win streak, and Cincinnati is coming off a loss to the Detroit Tigers. Still, Peterson on the mound worries me for the Mets. He can be why the game is out of reach early and Cincinnati’s bats are heating up again. It’s barely an upset, but I’m taking the Reds on Friday night.

Pick: Reds