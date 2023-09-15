Picks, predictions for Red Sox vs. Blue Jays on Friday, September 15

The Boston Red Sox (74-73) and the Toronto Blue Jays (80-67) will play the first game of their three-game divisional series on Friday, September 15. First pitch from the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario is set for 7:07 p.m. ET. Boston will start Brayan Bello (12-8, 3.68 ERA), while Toronto counters with Jose Berrios (10-10, 3.63 ERA).

The Blue Jays are the -135 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Red Sox are the +114 underdogs, and the run total is set at eight.

Red Sox-Blue Jays picks: Friday, September 15

Injury report

Red Sox

Out: CP Kenley Jansen (Covid), RP Joely Rodriguez (hip)

Blue Jays

Out: C Danny Jansen (finger), DH/1B Brandon Belt (back)

Starting pitchers

Brayan Bello vs. Jose Berrios

Bello will start his 26th game of the season. He faced the Blue Jays in May of this year and allowed four runs (two earned) in five innings. Bello has allowed three earned runs in back-to-back starts this month. He most recently pitched five innings against the Baltimore Orioles and allowed seven hits while striking out four.

Berrios will take the mound for the 30th time this season. It has been a rollercoaster year for him as there have been times he looks great and other times that he struggles. Berrios has faced Boston three times already this season. So far, he has allowed 12 earned runs in 17 innings with 22 strikeouts.

Over/Under pick

Boston’s lineup was stifled against the New York Yankees in their last series, but they have scored five runs in consecutive games. Toronto had a series to forget against the Texas Rangers and have had four runs or fewer in four straight. The last time these teams matched up, though, the series had 10. nine and 14 runs scored. This pitching matchup also favors the over.

Pick: Over 8

Moneyline pick

Toronto is coming off the wrong side of a four-game sweep by the Rangers. They did sweep Boston on the road in their last matchup and get to be at home for this game. As long as Berrios doesn’t implode on the mound, the Blue Jays should pick up a win on Friday.

Pick: Blue Jays