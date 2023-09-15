Picks, predictions for Rays vs. Orioles on Friday, September 15

The Tampa Bay Rays (91-57) picked up a huge win over the Baltimore Orioles (91-55) on Thursday to move within a game of the American League East lead. They’ll play in the game of the night on Friday when Zach Eflin (14-8, 3.53 ERA) takes the mound for the Rays against Jack Flaherty (8-8, 4.98). First pitch from Camden Yards is set for 7:05 p.m.

Tampa enters as -122 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Orioles are +102 underdogs. The run total is set at 8.5.

Rays-Orioles picks: Friday, September 15

Injury report

Rays

Out: OF Jose Siri (fractured right hand), RP Jason Adam (left oblique strain)

Orioles

Day-to-day: 1B Ryan Mountcastle (left shoulder soreness)

Out: RP Felix Bautista (right UCL injury)

Starting pitchers

Zach Eflin vs. Jack Flaherty

Eflin has impressed in the first year of his three-year, $40 million contract with the Rays, as he leads the American League in wins (14) and produced a career-best 1.052 WHIP. He’s allowed three runs in five innings in each of his September starts, but had a 2.62 ERA in six August starts. He allowed four earned runs in six innings in his first start of the season against Baltimore, but threw seven shutout innings against them in July.

Flaherty’s struggled since being traded to Baltimore at the Deadline, as he’s posted a 7.16 ERA in six starts (27.2 innings) with the Orioles. He’s allowed at least three runs in his last five starts, and has allowed four earned runs in each of his September starts.

Over/Under pick

I think both pitchers will settle in tonight in what will end up being a low-scoring game. While they’ve both run into struggles in September, they both have a reputation for showing up in the big moments, and tonight’s game is the biggest moment of both teams’ seasons.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

The Rays pick up a huge win and move into a tie for the division lead. Tampa’s bullpen has been lights out over the past month (their 1.13 ERA in September is the best in baseball by a large margin), which will make the difference in a tightly contested game.

Pick: Rays