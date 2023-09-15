Picks, predictions for Braves vs. Marlins on Friday, September 15

While the Atlanta Braves (96-50) have already locked up the NL East, the Miami Marlins (75-72) are fighting for their postseason life and enter play on Friday a half-game back of the field in the NL Wild Card race. They’ll send veteran Johnny Cueto (1-4, 6.15 ERA) to the mound on Friday, where he’ll go against Bryce Elder (12-4, 3.38 ERA). First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. ET.

The Braves are -198 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Marlins are +164 underdogs. The total is set at 9.

Braves-Marlins picks: Friday, September 15

Injury report

Braves

Out: RP Dylan Lee (left shoulder inflammation), RHP Collin McHugh (right shoulder inflammation), SP Michael Soroka (right forearm inflammation)

Marlins

Day-to-day: OF Jazz Chisholm Jr. (right knee discomfort)

Out: SP Sandy Alcantara (right UCL sprain), DH/OF Jorge Soler (right oblique strain), OF Avisail Garcia (left hamstring strain), RP Huascar Brazoban (left hamstring strain, left hip impingement)

Starting pitchers

Bryce Elder vs. Johnny Cueto

Elder picked up a win his last time out when he allowed two runs in seven innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He’s pitched better as of late, boasting a 2.30 ERA over his last five starts. Still, he opened August by allowing five earned runs in back-to-back starts. He’s made two starts against the Braves this season, allowing four runs in his first start before shutting them out in seven innings over his last start.

It’s been a rough year for Cueto, who missed almost all of the first three months of the season with a variety of injuries before making three starts in July and August and two in September. He got roughed up his last time out, as he allowed five runs in 3 2/3 innings against the Phillies.

Over/Under pick

I’m taking the over here. Cueto hasn’t pitched great as of late, while Elder has an expected ERA (4.29) that’s nearly a point higher than his actual ERA. We know what the Braves offense can do; I’m expecting the Marlins offense to match it tonight.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

The Marlins picked up a bit of an upset win. As mentioned above, the Braves have already locked up their postseason berth while the Marlins are scratching and clawing for every win they can get.

Pick: Marlins