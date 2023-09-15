Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Friday, September 15

With just a few weeks left in the fantasy baseball season, every streaming decision counts — one misstep could tank your ratios and send you tumbling down the standings. Which is where our daily starting pitcher rankings come in, with a full breakdown of each slate and recommendations on who to start, who to sit and who to snag off the waiver wire. The schedule on Friday, September 13 is equal parts promising and perilous, with big names to maybe stay away from and under-the-radar options who could come through in a big way.

Starting pitcher rankings for Friday, September 15

Pitchers to stream

Griffin Canning, Los Angeles Angels — Canning took a step back last time out against the Guardians (three runs, eight hits in 5.1 innings) but that was just the second time in five starts since coming off the IL that the righty has allowed more than two runs. He’s done solid work in that span, including a 29:5 K:BB ratio over 25.1 innings, and he still has tantalizing strikeout upside in the right matchup. The Tigers, who have a bottom-five K rate against the right-handed pitchers dating back to August 1, certainly qualify.

David Peterson, New York Mets — Peterson looked great in his most recent start, fanning eight over six innings of three-run ball against the Minnesota Twins. The floor here is a bit lower than you’d like given the lefty’s iffy command, but the Reds have struggled mightily at the plate in the second half, especially against lefties — and especially away from the friendly confines of Great American Ball Park. If you’re looking for strikeout potential, Peterson could come through.

Johan Oviedo, Pittsburgh Pirates — This New York Yankees lineup has been truly abysmal against right-handed pitching in the second half, with a .196/.292/.343 slash line as a team since the start of August. Oviedo doesn’t have a ton to recommend him, but he does have a very good slider (.218 batting average against, 31.9% whiff rate) at his disposal — and we just saw the damage a slider-heavy righty can do against New York yesterday afternoon, when Red Sox starter Tanner Houck carved the Yankees up for seven Ks over six shutout innings. Oviedo got roughed up by the Cardinals and Braves to start September, but his complete-game shutout against the Royals last month is a testament to what he can do in the right matchup.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Friday, September 15.