D/ST to stream in fantasy football for Week 2

Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season is upon us and hopefully, you were able to have a strong showing in fantasy football this past weekend. If defense/special teams is still a position of need and you need a quick fix specifically for this week, we got you.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best D/ST streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 2 lineups.

Fantasy football POS streamers for Week 2

Arizona Cardinals D/ST vs. New York Giants

Rostership: 4.1%

The Cardinals D/ST had a monster showing in the team’s 20-16 loss to the Commanders in Week 1. The unit ended the opener with six sacks, an interception, and two fumble recoveries, one of which was returned by Cameron Thomas for a touchdown. That performance earned managers 20 fantasy points in Week 1, tying them for second in the league with the Jets D/ST.

While Arizona’s defense may have its lapses throughout the season, the ability to cause havoc plays and create turnovers gives the unit a high ceiling in fantasy. They’ll have an opportunity to create mayhem when facing a Giants offense that was listless on Monday.

Indianapolis Colts D/ST vs. Houston Texans

Rostership: 7.9%

Indianapolis took a 31-21 loss to the Jaguars in its season opener last Sunday, but it’s defense was able to make enough plays to earn fantasy managers 11 points for the week. The unit was able to compile three forced fumbles, a sack, an interception in the contest, and a heads up fumble recovery by DeForest Buckner that went for a touchdown.

The Colts D/ST will have the chance to do the same against a rookie quarterback in CJ Stroud that is making his second career start with the Texans this Sunday.

Houston Texans D/ST vs. Indianapolis Colts

Rostership: 7.9%

And at the same token, you should also consider the Texans’ D/ST when facing a flawed Colts offense that is also being captained by a rookie quarterback in Anthony Richardson. Houston gave up 25 points to the Ravens in its opener but also came away with four sacks, an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

That earned fantasy managers eight points in Week 1 and I think they can at least match that this Sunday.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers D/ST vs. Chicago Bears

Rostership: 23.4%

Tampa Bay downed the Vikings 20-17 in its season opener and some well-timed plays by its defense helped the winning effort. Sure Justin Jefferson was able to get 150 receiving yards for the afternoon. But the unit came away with two sacks, two fumble recoveries, and an interception, all while holding Minnesota to just seven points in the second half.

Fantasy managers got nine points against the Bucs D/ST last week and they have a chance to put up bigger numbers against a Bears offense that still has major flaws.