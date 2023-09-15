Tight ends to stream in fantasy football for Week 2

We have made it through the first week of the NFL season. After months of speculation, we finally got to see offensive game plans, including usages for our fantasy players. There were some stud performances but also some surprising duds. If you feel uneasy about your tight end situation, you may want to stream a tight end in a good matchup. Here are four you can look at subbing in for Week 2 of the fantasy football season.

Fantasy football TE streamers for Week 2

Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks

Rostership: 45.7% on ESPN

LaPorta made his NFL debut against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1. He played 58 snaps on offense, the second-most among Detroit’s skill position players. LaPorta brought in all five of his targets for 39 yards. While the yardage left something to be desired, he received the fourth-most targets in the game. That usage should continue, giving him upside against Seattle.

Zach Ertz, Arizona Cardinals vs. New York Giants

Rostership: 45.4% on ESPN

The Cardinals took on the Washington Commanders in Week 1. With no Kyler Murray, Joshua Dobbs was under center. It was a close game, keeping the Cardinals going to the air. Dobbs threw 30 passes, and 10 of them went Ertz's way. The tight end came down with six for 21 yards. Yes, the yards don’t look great, but that target share is hard to beat.

Hunter Henry, New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins

Rostership: 27.9% on ESPN

To prove how tough tight ends are to predict, Henry is rostered in only 27.9% of leagues but heads into Week 2 as the top tight end in fantasy football. Patriots QB Mac Jones threw the ball 54 times in the Week 1 loss. Henry was targeted six times and brought in five for 56 yards and a score. The workload will likely change, but the fact that he was targeted in the redzone is a good sign.

Hayden Hurst, Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints

Rostership: 19.3% on ESPN

Hurst is the TE2 in fantasy football after one week of action. He benefits from having a rookie quarterback who needs to check down due to how quickly the pocket collapses. The veteran tight end was targeted seven times and finished with seven receptions for 41 yards and a score.