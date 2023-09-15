Army vs. UTSA picks, best bets for Week 3 matchup

The Army Black Knights (1-1) take on the UTSA Roadrunners (1-1, 0-0 AAC) in Week 3 of college football. The game will kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday, September 15. UTSA enters as a home favorite.

Army fell in their opening game to Louisiana-Monroe, 17-13. The Knights held off the Warhawks until the fourth quarter, during which they let up 14 points and scored just three. Quarterback Bryson Daily proved to be a run threat in the game, leading the team with 67 rushing yards. Army then stomped on Delaware State in a 57-0 win that saw Daily throw three touchdowns.

UTSA suffered a close loss to Houston to open the season. Quarterback Frank Harris threw three interceptions in the loss, but running back Kevorian Barnes impressed with 103 yards on the ground. They defeated Texas State (who had beaten Baylor the week earlier) in Week 2, Again, Barnes had 103 yards on the ground, and Harris avoided turnovers in the 20-13 victory.

Here’s everything you need to know and a pick for the game.

SP+ Rankings

Army: 86 overall, 91 offense, 72 defense

UTSA: 63 overall, 65 offense, 62 defense

Injury update

Army

RB Tyrell Robinson - Questionable (undisclosed)

TE Joshua Lingenfelter - Questionable (undisclosed)

QB Alex Meredith - Out (undisclosed)

UTSA

TE Dan Dishman - Questionable (undisclosed)

OL Payne He’Bert - Questionable (undisclosed)

OL Ayomikun Ogundipe - Questionable (undisclosed)

WR De’Corian Clark - Questionable (leg)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread in 2023

Army: 1-1 ATS

UTSA: 0-2 ATS

Total in 2023

Army: Over 1-1

UTSA: Over 0-2

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: UTSA -9

Total: 45.5

Moneyline: UTSA -360, Army +285

Weather

89°F, Cloudy, 49% chance of precipitation, 13 MPH winds

The Pick

Army +8.5

Bryson Daily is going to be tough to contain as a dual-threat QB. While I think UTSA has the firepower to win this game, particularly with Barnes tearing up the run game for the Roadrunners, Army is going to keep this one close. UTSA has not been able to separate from their opponent in a game yet, and this won’t be the week it happens.