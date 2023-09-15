Utah State vs. Air Force: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Friday’s MWC game

The Mountain West Conference takes center stage on Friday, September 15 as the Utah State Aggies take on the Air Force Falcons from Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs.

Utah State (1-1, 0-0 MWC) let Iowa score four (4) times in a 24-14 loss in Iowa City during Week 1, but bounced back with a 78-28 thrashing of Idaho State of FCS last Saturday. Blake Anderson’s bunch has Cooper Legas under center for his second season as a starter, going 46-64 for 338 yards and three touchdowns against one interception so far this year. The Aggies outgained the Hawkeyes on the road 329-284, but had a crucial turnover and were only able to rush for 88 yards on 36 carries.

Air Force (2-0, 0-0 MWC) is in search of its third-straight double-digit win season under Troy Calhoun, and yet another Commander-in-Chief trophy as well. The Falcons have thrown the ball all of six times this season in a 42-7 win over Robert Morris and a 13-3 victory over new FBS member Sam Houston State. But with an average of 309 yards per game gained on the ground at 5.4 yards per carry, the triple option remains alive and well in the Rockies. But this should be the first real test for a team averaging just two penalties a game through two hours of play this season.

Utah State vs. Air Force

Date: Friday, September 15

Start time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Air Force -9.5

Total: 46.5

Moneyline: Air Force -340, Utah State +270