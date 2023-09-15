Army vs. UTSA: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 3 on Friday night

It’s a great recruiting trip for the independent Army Black Knights as they also get the national spotlight while taking on the UTSA Roadrunners on Friday, September 15 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Army (1-1) fell 17-13 at Louisiana-Monroe in Week 1 before shutting out the Delaware State Hornets 57-0 last Saturday. Jeff Monken’s group is starting to adjust their traditional triple-option offense due to the new blocking rules, and the Black Knights have averaged 13.5 pass attempts in their first two games. But it’s still the 4.9 yards per carry that defines this team, with a whopping 13 different players carrying the ball so far this season.

UTSA (1-1, 0-0 AAC) fell to 17-14 at Houston before knocking off the Texas State team that had just beaten Texas Tech the week before 20-13 last Saturday. Frank Harris has been in college so long he should apply for tenure, and the two-time Conference USA champion and starting quarterback has thrown for 423 yards early this season, but has three interceptions with his two touchdowns.

Army vs. UTSA

Date: Friday, September 15

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN App

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: UTSA -8.5

Total: 44.5

Moneyline: UTSA -340, Army +270