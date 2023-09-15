Virginia vs. Maryland picks, best bets for Week 3 matchup

The Virginia Cavaliers (0-2, 0-0 ACC) take on the Maryland Terrapins (2-0, 0-0 B1G) in Week 3 of college football. The game will kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday, September 15. The Terps enter as two-touchdown home favorites.

Virginia started their season with back-to-back losses against Tennessee and James Madison. The Cavaliers have more questions than answers at the quarterback position right now, with Tony Muskett and Anthony Colandrea competing for the job. Muskett injured his non-throwing shoulder in Week 1. Their defense is a major issue, as well, allowing 5.8 yards per play.

Maryland is off to a good start with two wins under their belts over Charlotte and Towson. Taulia Tagovailoa returns at quarterback after an impressive Big Ten campaign in 2022. He threw two interceptions against Charlotte and has four passing touchdowns so far this season, as well as one rushing TD. Roman Hemby has been impressive at running back for the Terps over the first two weeks of the season.

Here’s everything you need to know and a pick for the game.

SP+ Rankings

Virginia: 93 overall, 114 offense, 61 defense

Maryland: 34 overall, 45 offense, 29 defense

Injury update

Virginia

QB Tony Muskett - Probable (shoulder)

TE Sackett Wood Jr. - Questionable (undisclosed)

DT Olasunkonmi Agunloye - Out (knee)

RB Xavier Brown - Out (arm)

Maryland

TE Leron Husbands - Questionable (undisclosed)

OL Deandre Duffus - Questionable (undisclosed)

LB Dyland Gooden - Questionable (undisclosed)

DB Gavin Gibson - Questionable (undisclosed)

OL Kevin Kalonji - Questionable (undisclosed)

OL Andre Roye Jr - Questionable (undisclosed)

LB Neeo Avery - Questionable (undisclosed)

WR Khalid Jones - Questionable (undisclosed)

TE Joshua Jennings - Questionable (undisclosed)

WR Sean Williams - Questionable (undisclosed)

RB Nolan Ray - Questionable (undisclosed)

WR Josh Richards - Questionable (undisclosed)

WR Tyrese Chambers - Questionable (undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread in 2023

Virginia: 1-1 ATS

Maryland: 0-2 ATS

Total in 2023

Virginia: Over 2-0

Maryland: Over 1-1

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Maryland -14.5

Total: 49.5

Moneyline: Maryland -650, Virginia +470

Weather

74°F, Sunny, 0% chance of precipitation, 9 MPH winds

The Pick

Maryland -14.5

Maryland hasn’t faced a Power 5 opponent yet this season, but this Virginia team is barely earning that title. The Terps’ offense has looked excellent with Hemby on the ground and Tagovailoa in the air. This is a younger Maryland team in certain positions, so it’s natural that they need some time to adjust to this level of play, but I think that they blow the Cavs out of the water this week.