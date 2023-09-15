Virginia vs. Maryland: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 3

Week 3 of the college football season is nearly here and we get a fun little primer on Friday evening between the Maryland Terrapins (2-0) and the Virginia Cavaliers (0-2) before the action kicks off in earnest on Saturday afternoon. The game is slated to start at 7 p.m. ET from SECU Stadium in College Park, Maryland.

The Terps are riding high after earning big non-conference wins over Towson and Charlotte to start the season, putting up 38 points in each of those games. They’ve also only allowed a total of 26 points combined between those two contests, so the defense is playing at a high rate too. The star here is QB Taulia Tagovailoa. Does that name sound familiar? It should. He’s the brother of Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa. Taulia has got 547 yards and four scores this season early on. Roman Hemby’s been good on the ground too, racking up 220 yards and hitting paydirt twice.

UVA on the other hand has struggled so far in 2023. Coach Tony Elliott’s second season at the helm has not gone the way he was hoping, with a massive loss to Tennessee in Week 1 and a last-minute loss to James Madison in Week 2, the team’s home opener. They struggle on the ground with their leading rusher, Perris Jones, only having 50 yards on 17 attempts in 2023. The defense has given up 35 points or more in both weeks as well.

These teams haven’t played each other since 2013, but Maryland has won the last two meetings between them.

Virginia vs. Maryland

Date: Friday, September 15

Start time: 7:00 p.m.

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Live App

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Maryland -14.5

Total: 47

Moneyline: Maryland -650, Virginia +470