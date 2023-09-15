Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Joet Gonzalez fight time, live stream, more for featherweight bout

Luis Alberto Lopez (28-2) will defend his IBF featherweight title against Joet Gonazlez on Friday, September 15 at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas. The fight is scheduled for 12 rounds.

How to watch Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Joet Gonzalez

ESPN+ will handle the televised broadcast starting at 10 p.m. ET. The main event is expected to begin around midnight.

Fighter history

Lopez is making his return to the ring just four months after defeating Michael Conlan by fifth-round knockout in his first title defense on May 27. The 30-year-old from Baja California won the IBF title on December 10, 2022 with a majority decision win over Josh Warrington. Lopez comes into Friday’s fight having won 11 straight. He has won four of his past five fights by knockout, including signature wins over Isaac Lowe and Yeison Vargas in title eliminator bouts.

Gonzalez (26-3) started out his career with 23 straight wins, but has run into hard times recently. It started with a decisive unanimous decision loss to Shakur Stevenson for the WBO featherweight title on October 26, 2019. He received a second shot at that title against Emanuel Navarrette on October 15, 2021 and lost in another wide unanimous decision. The 29-year-old from Glendora, California is just 3-3 in his past six bouts, but finds himself with another title shot and hoping the third time is a charm.

Fight odds

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, Lopez is a huge -900 favorite. Gonzalez is an underdog at +500

Full card for Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Joet Gonzalez